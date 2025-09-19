"Beech match mein maine tablet li hai" - Puneri Paltan's coach makes huge revelation after stunning win over U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 19, 2025 08:21 GMT
Puneri Paltan registered a massive win over U Mumba (Image Credits: PKL)
Puneri Paltan coach Ajay Thakur opened up on the pressure during their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash against U Mumba on Thursday, September 18. While his side registered a massive 40-22 win, they were constantly under pressure and on the verge of being all out multiple times at one stage.

However, Puneri Paltan's defenders showcased their class when the going got tough. They fired as a unit and pulled off six Super Tackles that helped them avoid being all out on several occasions.

Ajay Thakur expressed that the pressure was such that he had to take blood pressure tablets while the game was going on.

"Bahur zyada pressure tha. Mera BP badh gaya. Beech match mein maine tablet li hai. Bahut zyada pressure ho gaya tha kyunki 6-7 mai pura match hua hi nahi, 3-4. Woh sabse zyada tough situation hai. Udhar humari do-or-die raid aagayi, udhar catch ho gaye idhar do reh gaye. Sabse zyada mushkil time hota hai ciach ke kiye jab aapke player sirf do ho. Woh toh last time mai kaafi lead mein aa gaye. Jitne bhi match ab tak khele hain, sabse zyada pressure mujhe issi match mein feel hua," he said in a post-match press conference.
also-read-trending Trending
("There was a lot of pressure. My BP increased. I had to take tablets in between the game. There was a lot of pressure because the whole game, we did not have 6-7 players on the mat and played with only 3-4. That is the toughest situation. One place we had do-or-die raids, they got tackled, and then we had just two players left. This is the most difficult time as a coach when you have only two players left. Luckily, we got a big lead towards the end. In all the matches played so far, I felt the most pressure in this game.")
Gurdeep picked up a High 5 with five tackle points. Gaurav Khatri and Abhinesh Nadarajan bagged four tackle points each, while Vishal Bhardwaj picked up three tackle points. U Mumba's raiders had no answers to a solid defensive display from Puneri Paltan.

Puneri Paltan moved to the top of the table with a massive win

With their thumping win over U Mumba, Puneri Paltan moved to the top of the standings in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They now have 12 points with six wins and two defeats from eight games and a score difference of 55.

It was also their third consecutive victory. The former champions have been in terrific form so far this season. They will be eager to carry forward the momentum and strengthen their position at the top.

Puneri Paltan will be in action against defending champions Haryana Steelers in their next clash. The game will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, September 19.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Edited by Rishab Vm
