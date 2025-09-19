"Beech match mein maine tablet li hai" - Puneri Paltan's coach makes huge revelation after stunning win over U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Puneri Paltan coach Ajay Thakur opened up on the pressure during their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash against U Mumba on Thursday, September 18. While his side registered a massive 40-22 win, they were constantly under pressure and on the verge of being all out multiple times at one stage.However, Puneri Paltan's defenders showcased their class when the going got tough. They fired as a unit and pulled off six Super Tackles that helped them avoid being all out on several occasions.Ajay Thakur expressed that the pressure was such that he had to take blood pressure tablets while the game was going on.&quot;Bahur zyada pressure tha. Mera BP badh gaya. Beech match mein maine tablet li hai. Bahut zyada pressure ho gaya tha kyunki 6-7 mai pura match hua hi nahi, 3-4. Woh sabse zyada tough situation hai. Udhar humari do-or-die raid aagayi, udhar catch ho gaye idhar do reh gaye. Sabse zyada mushkil time hota hai ciach ke kiye jab aapke player sirf do ho. Woh toh last time mai kaafi lead mein aa gaye. Jitne bhi match ab tak khele hain, sabse zyada pressure mujhe issi match mein feel hua,&quot; he said in a post-match press conference.(&quot;There was a lot of pressure. My BP increased. I had to take tablets in between the game. There was a lot of pressure because the whole game, we did not have 6-7 players on the mat and played with only 3-4. That is the toughest situation. One place we had do-or-die raids, they got tackled, and then we had just two players left. This is the most difficult time as a coach when you have only two players left. Luckily, we got a big lead towards the end. In all the matches played so far, I felt the most pressure in this game.&quot;) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGurdeep picked up a High 5 with five tackle points. Gaurav Khatri and Abhinesh Nadarajan bagged four tackle points each, while Vishal Bhardwaj picked up three tackle points. U Mumba's raiders had no answers to a solid defensive display from Puneri Paltan.Puneri Paltan moved to the top of the table with a massive winWith their thumping win over U Mumba, Puneri Paltan moved to the top of the standings in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They now have 12 points with six wins and two defeats from eight games and a score difference of 55.It was also their third consecutive victory. The former champions have been in terrific form so far this season. They will be eager to carry forward the momentum and strengthen their position at the top.Puneri Paltan will be in action against defending champions Haryana Steelers in their next clash. The game will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, September 19.