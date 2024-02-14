BEN vs PUN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 121

Bengal Warriors host Puneri Paltan in their final home game, the 121st Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Wednesday, February 14, in Kolkata.

The Bengal Warriors continue to remain in contention to make the playoffs with their win over U Mumba in their previous outing. They are now seventh in the points table and have two consecutive wins coming into this contest. The Warriors find themselves in a must-win position to keep their hopes alive.

Looking at Puneri Paltan, they have secured a certain top-two finish, having qualified for the playoffs. They are unbeaten in their last five games with three wins. With a couple of matches to go, Puneri Paltan will aim to finish as table toppers and carry momentum heading into the knockout stages.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between BEN and PUN in PKL.

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head record in PKL

Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan have played 19 Pro Kabaddi matches against each other so far. Their face-offs have been interesting as Puneri Paltan holds a slender lead, having won ten games as compared to eight by the Warriors.

Puneri Paltan trashed the Bengal Warriors with a massive 30-point victory when they met earlier this season. The Warriors will be itching to avenge their defeat as they play their final home game.

Matches Played - 19

Matches won by Bengal Warriors - 8

Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 10

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi matches

Puneri Paltan have dominated the Bengal Warriors in the recent past, winning all of their last three Pro Kabaddi matches.

When they met earlier this season, Puneri Paltan trounced the Bengal Warriors. Mohit Goyat (12 points), Aslam Inamdar (10 points), and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (6 points) were the chief architects of their massive win.

Their last encounter in Season 9 saw Pune script another thumping win. Akash Shinde (10 points), Aslam Inamdar (9 points), and Mohit Goyat (8 points) were their key performers.

In their other fixture last season, Pune managed to pull off a close win following a combined effort from Fazel Atrachali (6), Sombir and Aslam (5 each), and Mohit Goyat (4).

Here's a summary of the last three Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan games in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PUN (49) beat BEN (19) by 30 points, December 16, 2023 PUN (43) beat BEN (27) by 16 points, November 14 2022 PUN (27) beat BEN (25) by 2 points, October 21, 2022