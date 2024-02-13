Pro Kabaddi 2023: How can Bengal Warriors still qualify for PKL 10 playoffs?

Bengal Warriors kept themselves alive in the Pro Kabaddi League playoffs after a 12-point victory against former champions U Mumba on Monday (February 12). Playing at their home stadium in Kolkata, the Warriors registered their ninth win of the season, which took their tally to 54 points in the league round.

The Warriors still have two matches remaining in the league stage. If they beat Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas in their next two league matches, the Warriors will end with 64 points from 22 matches.

Four teams, namely, Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi KC, have already qualified for the playoffs. Two more spots are available. Along with Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates are also in contention to qualify.

Patna are fifth right now with 63 points from 20 matches, whereas Haryana are sixth with 60 points from 18 games.

If Bengal lose even one match out of their remaining two, they will be eliminated. A win and a tie will take their total to 62 points. In that case, Bengal will have to hope that Haryana lose all their matches and at least two of them by big margins.

Will Bengal Warriors qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2023 playoffs by winning their remaining 2 matches?

Assuming Bengal Warriors beat both Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas, they will have a higher chance of qualifying. To finish in the top 6 after winning their remaining two matches, Bengal will have to hope that either Haryana do not earn more than four points in their remaining four matches or Patna suffer two colossal defeats in their remaining two encounters.

Patna will play a match against Telugu Titans tonight, and their last league game is against the Haryana Steelers on February 16. Hence, Telugu Titans' performance in tonight's match will determine Bengal's fate. If Patna win tonight, they will qualify.

Thus, the best scenario for Bengal is to win both matches and then hope that Patna suffer two big defeats or Haryana have a horrible home leg.