BEN vs UP Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 29

Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddhas lock horns in the 29th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Monday, December 18, in Pune.

Bengal Warriors are at the top of the table with three wins, one loss, and a tied match so far. They suffered their first defeat of the season in their previous match. On the other hand, UP Yoddhas have managed to win two games and have lost as many. The Yoddhas are also coming into this game on the back of a loss in their last match.

Season 7 champions Bengal Warriors will look to strengthen their position atop the table with a win here. UP Yoddhas will also aim to return to winning ways.

As two of the top raiders in the history of the league, Pardeep Narwal and Maninder Singh, square off, let's look at the head-to-head record between BEN and UP in PKL.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head record in PKL

Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddhas have played against each other 12 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi.

The competition between the two sides has been even with no team holding the upper hand. While the Warriors have managed to win four out of these twelve matches, the Yoddhas have also beaten the former PKL champions on four occasions.

Moreover, both sides have also played out as many as four tied matches. Therefore, there is nothing to choose from between the Warriors and the Yoddhas as far as the head-to-head record is concerned.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Bengal Warriors - 4

Matches won by UP Yoddhas - 4

Matches tied - 4

Last 3 Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi matches

Looking at the last three Pro Kabaddi encounters between the two teams, UP Yoddhas have dominated the Bengal Warriors. They have won two matches with one contest ending in a tie.

Their most recent clash, in season 9, was a close victory for the Yoddhas. Maninder scored 10 points for Bengal while Pardeep was the star of the show for UP with 14 points.

Their other game last season ended in a tie. Maninder bagged 18 points for Bengal. Pardeep picked up 11 points while Rohit Tomar shone with 16 points for the Yoddhas.

In season 8, their last meeting also ended in a victory for the Yoddhas. Pardeep stacked up nine points while Surender Gill picked up 9 points as well. Despite a 19-point effort from Maninder, the Warriors fell short.

Here's a summary of the last three Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

UP (33) beat BEN (32) by 1 point, November 28, 2022. BEN (41) tied UP (41), November 08, 2022. UP (40) beat BEN (36) by 4 points, January 21, 2022.