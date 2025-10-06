"Bharat and Vijay played very good again" - Telugu Titans' head coach praises star raiders after win over UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Telugu Titans head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda praised Bharat Hooda and captain Vijay Malik after their win over the UP Yoddhas. The Titans beat the Yoddhas 40-35 on Sunday, October 05.

Star raiders Bharat and Vijay once again delivered for the Titans. Bharat scored a Super 10, picking up 14 raid points. Vijay scored nine raid points. Shubham Shinde also contributed with five tackle points. The Telugu Titans head coach also lauded Vijay for having led the side well so far.

"We executed what we had planned. Bharat and Vijay played very good again. There were some mistakes in the defense. But our team has done well. It is a sign that our prowess will increase in the coming time. I had told at the start itself this time that our team is no less than others. I am very happy with the team and how they are performing. The players are happy as well. If they are happy, obviously, they will play well. We have a good captain as well, who is controlling the team well," he said during the post-match press conference.

Telugu Titans appear unstoppable at the moment. They registered their fourth consecutive win. The Titans are third on the table with 14 points from 12 matches.

Telugu Titans' raiders wary of challenge against Haryana Steelers' defenders

The Telugu Titans will be up against defending champions Haryana Steelers in their next match on Wednesday, October 08. While the Titans' key raiders are in solid form, Haryana's defense will pose them a stiff challenge.

Particularly, skipper Jaideep Dahiya and Rahul Sethpal have performed well so far. Jaideep has picked up 37 tackle points, while Rahul has 32 tackle points.

Both Bharat Hooda and Vijay Malik expressed that they would prepare to do well against these two defenders.

"Rahul and Jaideep are good defenders. They are doing well too. We will plan with the coach and play well," Bharat said.

"Those two are the best in their team. We will try to gain momentum and score points against them," Vijay added.

It will be an interesting battle between two in-form raiders and two in-form defenders. Bharat has scored 104 raid points so far this season while Vijay has scored 101.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More