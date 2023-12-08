BLR vs DEL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 12

Home team Bengaluru Bulls go up against Dabang Delhi in the 12th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Friday, December 8, at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium.

Bengaluru Bulls have lost both their matches in PKL 10 so far. Dabang Delhi also faced defeat in their opening encounter of the season. With both teams looking for their first win of the season, it is anticipated to be a cracking battle.

The Bulls clinched their maiden PKL title in season 6. They have made the playoffs every season since then. Delhi won the Pro Kabaddi League in season 8.

As both teams gear up for an important clash, here's a look at the head-to-head record between BLR and DEL in PKL.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head record in Pro Kabaddi

Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi share a neck-to-neck rivalry in the history of Pro Kabaddi. Both teams have faced off 20 times to date. Both teams have nine games each, while two matches ended in a tie.

Thus, no team holds the edge in head-to-head contests, which makes this contest even more grueling.

Matches Played - 20

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls - 9

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 9

Matches with No Result - 2

Last 3 Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi matches

Bengaluru Bulls have outrightly dominated Dabang Delhi when it comes to their last three PKL meetings. Both teams played three matches against each other in season 9. Bengaluru Bulls went on to win all the games.

The most recent clash was the first Eliminator of Season 9, where the Bulls trashed Delhi to make the semi-final. Ace raiders Vikash Kandola (13 points) and Bharat (15 points) came to the party, while current captain Saurabh Nandal picked up a high-five.

Bengaluru defeated their counterparts in both their meetings during the league stage as well, maintaining a 100 percent record against Delhi last season.

The Bulls will look to draw confidence from their performance against Delhi in Season 9. Meanwhile, Naveen Kumar and his men will want to avenge their semi-final debacle against the Bulls.

Here's a summary of the last three Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

BLR (56) beat DEL (24) by 32 points, on December 13, 2022. BLR (52) beat DEL (49) by 3 points, on November 27, 2022. BLR (47) beat DEL (43) by 4 points, on October 29, 2022.