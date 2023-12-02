Pro Kabaddi 2023: 5 Bengaluru Bulls players to watch out for in PKL 10 ft. Bharat & Surjeet Singh

Bengaluru Bulls, winner of the sixth season, will be desperate to lay their hands on the coveted Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) trophy once again. Post their title-winning campaign, the Bulls have made it to the playoffs every season and are one of the most consistent teams in the league.

The Bengaluru franchise finished third in the league stage last season with 13 wins. They thrashed Dabang Delhi 56-24 in the Eliminator but went down to Jaipur Pink Panthers in the semi-finals.

Bengaluru Bulls will once again start as favorites to lift the PKL 10 trophy. Here are some of their key players to watch out for before the season kick-starts.

#5 Surjeet Singh

Bengaluru Bulls made a brilliant buy at the auction, signing veteran defender Surjeet Singh. While Surjeet had a disappointing outing in the previous season with a meagre 17 tackle points, one cannot discount the experience he brings to the team.

Surjeet is a seasoned campaigner with 348 tackle points from 127 appearances in the PKL so far. He can play a vital role for the Bulls and strengthen their defense.

The presence of a senior player of his stature can also uplift the side. It will be interesting to see how the franchise utilizes his services.

#4 Saurabh Nandal

Right-corner Saurabh Nandal has been a vital cog in the defense for the Bengaluru Bulls. He emerged as the third-best defender last season with 72 tackle points.

Nandal is also arguably one of the best right corners going around in the PKL at the moment. In a total of 71 PKL matches, he has 197 tackle points with 16 Super Tackles and 10 High 5s.

The Bulls will expect him to replicate his exceptional performance from last season and display his defensive prowess on the mat this year.

#3 Neeraj Narwal

Neeraj Narwal, primarily a raider, also proved handy for the Bengaluru Bulls in the defense last season. He put up an impactful display in crunch situations, bagging a total of 115 points, including 92 raid and 23 tackle points.

Neeraj's all-round abilities bring flexibility to the Bulls’ line-up, giving them the right balance. He will look to take his game up by another level this season and put up an all-round display, as the team looks to lift the trophy this season.

#2 Vikash Kandola

Another star raider in the side, Vikash Kandola, had an average outing last season. He struggled for form, picking up only 135 raid points. However, he did show glimpses of his capabilities in some games.

Vikash carries immense experience, having played 101 PKL matches. The Bulls have shown faith in him by retaining him for this season. Having said that, he will have to take up more responsibility and bounce back with a stellar season this time around.

#1 Bharat

Bharat was the find of the tournament for the Bengaluru Bulls in Season 8, playing second fiddle to Pawan Sehrawat. He was impressive with 115 raid points and showed promise.

The previous season saw him realize his full potential, leading from the front in the absence of Pawan. Bharat secured 279 raid points, finishing as the second-best raider of the tournament. He was on song, picking up 11 Super Raids and 16 Super 10s.

Bharat will once again be the leader of the attack for the Bengaluru-based unit. The Bulls will certainly expect their star raider to come out all guns blazing in PKL 10.