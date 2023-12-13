BLR vs JAI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 22

Bengaluru Bulls take on defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 22nd Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Wednesday, December 13, in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Bulls finally managed to clinch their first win of PKL 10, beating UP Yoddhas in their previous match. They are placed eighth in the points table.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers have tasted all three results from as many matches so far. With nine points, the Panthers are just a position above the Bulls in the table.

As the Bulls and the Panthers are set to collide in a thrilling contest, let's look at the head-to-head record between BLR and JAI in Pro Kabaddi:

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head record in Pro Kabaddi

Both sides have faced each other 18 times in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. The teams share a close rivalry, with none holding an edge as far as the head-to-head record is concerned.

The Bulls have managed to come out victorious on eight occasions. On the other hand, the Panthers have managed to beat Bengaluru nine times. Only one match between the two sides produced a tied result.

Matches Played - 18

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls - 8

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers - 9

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi matches

The last three meetings between the Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers have all come in season 9.

The most recent face-off was in the semi-final, where Jaipur registered a one-sided victory, and eventually went on to win the season as well. V Ajith and Sahul Kumar stole the show for Jaipur, scoring 13 and 10 points each respectively.

In their most recent league stage meeting in season 9, it was Jaipur who beat the Bulls comfortably once again. Arjun Deshwal claimed 13 points. Bharat scored a Super 10 for the Bulls but found no support from the rest of the team.

Their first meeting last season ended in a victory for the Bulls. Bharat picked up 10 points while Vikash Kandola contributed with nine points.

Jaipur have dominated in the last three encounters and will look to do the same this time around as well. The Bulls will be keen to level the head-to-head record with a win here.

Here's a summary of the last three Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

JAI (49) beat BLR (29) by 20 points, on December 15, 2022. JAI (45) beat BLR (25) by 20 points, on November 30, 2022. BLR (37) beat JAI (31) by 6 points, on October 30, 2022.