BLR vs MUM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 104

Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba lock horns in the 104th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Sunday, February 4, in Delhi.

Bengaluru Bulls managed to tie yet another game when they played the Patna Pirates last time out. They now have two back-to-back drawn results coming into this encounter. The Bulls have six wins and nine defeats so far and will be keen to win and keep their playoffs hopes alive.

U Mumba have struggled a bit in their last five games with four defeats and a draw. They have six wins and nine defeats from 17 matches so far. The season 2 champions are also in a position where they cannot afford to lose if they are to make the top six.

Ahead of a massive game for both sides, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between two former champions BLR and MUM in PKL.

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba head-to-head record in PKL

Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba have played each other 19 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. U Mumba lead the record with an impressive 14 wins as compared to five victories for the Bulls.

Moreover, they also beat the Bulls when the two teams met earlier this season. Therefore, the onus will be on the Bulls to avenge their defeat here.

Matches Played - 19

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls- 5

Matches won by U Mumba - 14

Matches with no result - 0

Last 3 Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi matches

U Mumba are ahead in this stat as well, winning two of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the two teams.

Earlier this season, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and Guman Singh (7 points each), Bittu (6 points) and Mahender Singh (4 points) led U Mumba to victory.

Their last encounter in season 9 saw Jai Bhagwan (11 points), Shivansh Thakur (7 points), and Shivam (6 points) helped U Mumba get past the Bengaluru Bulls.

In the reverse fixture last season, the Bengaluru Bulls defeated U Mumba as Bharat (16 points) and Vikash Kandola (8 points) led the charge for the Bulls.

Here’s a summary of the last three Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

MUM (40) beat BLR (35) by 5 points, January 5, 2024

MUM (36) beat BLR (30) by 6 points, December 10, 2022

BLR (42) beat MUM (32) by 10 points, October 22, 2022