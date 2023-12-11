BLR vs UP Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 19

Former Pro Kabaddi champions Bengaluru Bulls will square off against UP Yoddhas in the 19th match of PKL 10 on Monday, December 10, in Bengaluru.

The Bulls have struggled to get going this season. They have suffered four successive defeats. Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas have picked themselves up after their opening loss. They come into this game on the back of two consecutive wins.

The Bulls desperately need a win here to set their Pro Kabaddi 2023 campaign back on track. On the other hand, UP Yoddhas will aim to strengthen their position in the top six.

Ahead of a crucial game for both sides, here's a look at the head-to-head record between BLR and UP in the PKL:

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head record in Pro Kabaddi

There have been 13 instances in Pro Kabaddi where the Bulls and Yoddhas have come face-to-face. Bengaluru Bulls have the better record, having won eight matches, while UP Yoddhas have five wins under their belt.

After a string of defeats, Bengaluru Bulls will want to draw inspiration from their head-to-head numbers against UP. However, UP Yoddhas are in great form and will want to close in on the gap.

Matches Played - 13

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls - 8

Matches won by UP Yoddhas - 5

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 3 Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi matches

UP Yoddhas have lost twice to Bengaluru Bulls in their last three Pro Kabaddi encounters.

Their most recent game was in Season 9 where the Bulls managed to win a close match. UP captain Pardeep Narwal bagged 10 points. A joint effort from Vikash Kandola (6 points), Bharat (8 points), Neeraj Narwal and Aman (five points each), saw the Bulls cross the victory line.

Their other meeting last season ended in a win for the UP Yoddhas. Pardeep (14 points) and Surender Gill (14 points) ran the show for UP.

When the sides last met in Season 8, the Bulls secured a convincing win over the Yoddhas. Nonetheless, this clash in season 10 is expected to be a cracking contest.

Here's a summary of the last three Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas games in the PKL:

BEN (38) beat UP (35) by 3 points, on December 4, 2022. UP (44) beat BEN (37) by 7 points, on October 16, 2022. BEN (42) beat UP (27) by 15 points, on January 9, 2022.