Bollywood Star Tiger Shroff opens up on Pro Kabaddi League completing 10 seasons, his favourite PKL player and connection with the sport

One of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff marked his attendance at the National Sports Club of India in Mumbai during the 63rd match of the ongoing PKL 2023-24 on Monday.

Shroff came in full support of U Mumba, though, unfortunately, his team couldn’t cross the finish line, succumbing to a 34-40 defeat against Dabang Delhi K.C. Tiger Shroff spoke to reporters at the event and talked about various aspects related to Kabaddi.

When asked about his favourite Kabaddi player, Tiger Shroff was quick to mention Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. The Bollywood actor expressed admiration for the Telugu Titans captain and feels that they both have similar characteristics.

"My favourite player is Pawan Sehrawat. I can relate to him because he's a high flyer. And my favourite move is the Dubki. I really like how the raiders evade a chain of defenders through explosive power," Tiger Shroff said.

For the unversed, Tiger Shroff is the brand ambassador of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Bollywood superstar feels proud to be associated with the league and shared his thoughts on PKL completing 10 seasons. He said:

"This is the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League and it is a rare occasion for sports tournaments to sustain for so many seasons. I am very happy to be associated with the Pro Kabaddi League and it's really heartening to see the youth take interest in kabaddi."

“I trained a lot in kabaddi for the movie to get the body language correct”- Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff learned the sport of Kabaddi during the shoot of his film, Student of the Year 2 in 2019. During the interview, he also opened up about his experience on the same. He said:

"One of the main sports was kabaddi in Student of the Year 2. I trained a lot in kabaddi for the movie to get the body language correct. It was quite challenging for me. I learnt how to carry out raids and tackles. I also tried different moves such as Dubki."

"Kabaddi is a really physically challenging sport. It requires a lot of athleticism, strength and agility. I am really impressed by how the athletes perform in the Pro Kabaddi League," The Bollywood actor further added.

The 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League is currently underway. Much like last season, Puneri Paltans have been the team to beat. The Paltans are sitting at the top of the table with 9 wins in 10 matches, followed by Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Giants in the second and third position, respectively.