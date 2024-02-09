Dabang Delhi KC qualify for PKL 10 playoffs, finish in the top 6 for the 5th consecutive Pro Kabaddi season

Dabang Delhi KC became the third team to qualify for the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 playoffs. Delhi officially secured the elusive 'Q' when the Gujarat Giants defeated the Bengal Warriors earlier tonight (February 9) at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Interestingly, the Delhi-based franchise did not qualify for the playoffs even once in the first five editions of the Pro Kabaddi League. However, they have managed to reach the knockouts every time since the sixth season, with the current tournament marking the fifth consecutive time fans will see Delhi in the playoffs.

Dabang Delhi KC are currently third in the standings with 69 points from 20 matches. They still have two games remaining in the league round. If Delhi win both games, they will end with 79 points and have an outside chance of finishing in the top two.

Jaipur Pink Panthers is at the top right now with 77 points from 19 matches, while Puneri Paltan is second with 76 points from 18 games. The top two teams in the standings will directly qualify for the semifinals, while the teams that finish third to sixth will have to play the eliminators.

Dabang Delhi KC qualified playoffs despite Naveen Kumar's injury

Delhi suffered a major blow when their skipper and lead raider Naveen Kumar suffered a brutal injury that forced him to undergo surgery.

Some fans felt that Kumar's absence may derail Delhi's campaign, but Ashu Malik shouldered the responsibilities of the team and led the Dabangs to the next round of the competition.

Malik, who majorly played as a secondary raider for Delhi before Naveen's injury, is the number one raider in PKL 10 right now. He has earned 222 raid points so far.

It will be interesting to see if Malik can lead Delhi to their second championship and also win the Best Raider award.