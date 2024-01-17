DEL vs GUJ Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 76

Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the 76th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023-24 match on Wednesday, January 17, in Jaipur.

Dabang Delhi have been one of the most consistent teams so far this season. They are placed third on the points table with seven wins, three defeats, and two tied results. The Delhi-based outfit are unbeaten in their last five games, having secured four wins and a tied result.

Gujarat Giants are just one position behind Delhi on the table with seven wins and five defeats from 12 matches. However, they have lost two out of their last three matches, including a loss against Dabang Delhi.

Gujarat will face a strong challenge as they take on an in-form Dabang Delhi unit. Ahead of the clash, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between DEL and GUJ in PKL.

Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record in PKL

Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Giants have played each other 13 times in Pro Kabaddi history.

Delhi have managed to beat Gujarat six times while the Giants have secured five wins against Dabang Delhi. Two games between these sides have ended in ties. There isn't much to separate the two teams based on their head-to-head, so we should be in for a thrilling encounter on Wednesday.

Matches Played - 13

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 6

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 5

Matches with No Result - 2

Last 3 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi matches

The last three Pro Kabaddi matches between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Giants have all been won by Delhi. The two teams met earlier this season where Delhi came out on top. Ashu Malik (11 points) and Manjeet (9 points) were the major contributors.

In their last meeting in season 9, despite a massive 20-point performance from Parteek Dahiya, an all-round show from Delhi led by Naveen Kumar (11 points), Ashu Malik (12 points), and Vijay Malik (11 points) took them over the line.

Their other meeting last season saw Delhi trash Gujarat. Naveen (15 points), Manjeet (10 points), and Krishan (7 points) were their top performers.

Here's a short summary of the last three Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League:

DEL (35) beat GUJ (28) by 7 points, January 2, 2024. DEL (50) beat GUJ (47) by 3 points, November 25, 2022. DEL (53) beat GUJ (33) by 20 points, October 10, 2022.