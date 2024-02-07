DEL vs JAI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 110

Dabang Delhi take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 110th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 game on Wednesday, February 7. It is also the final match of the Delhi leg.

Dabang Delhi are placed third on the points table with 11 wins, five defeats, and three tied results from 19 matches. They have three wins in their last five games as well. A victory here should take Dabang Delhi through to the playoffs as well, making it an important fixture for them.

Meanwhile, the Jaipur Pink Panthers sit at the top of the table. The defending champions became the first team to qualify for the PKL 2023 playoffs. They have 12 wins, three losses, and as many drawn results from 19 games. The Pink Panthers will be keen to hold on to their top spot.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between DEL and JAI in PKL.

Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head record in PKL

Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers have come face-to-face 21 times in Pro Kabaddi history. Jaipur have come out on top 11 times, whereas Dabang Delhi have 7 wins to their name. Three matches between the two teams have ended in tied results.

The last time these two teams met earlier this season, the game ended in a tied result as well.

Matches Played - 21

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 7

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers - 11

Matches with No Result - 3

Last 3 Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi games

Jaipur Pink Panthers have won two out of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the two teams. When they met earlier this season, the game ended in a draw. Arjun Deshwal top-scored for Jaipur with 13 points, whereas Ashu Malik top-scored for Delhi with 7 points.

Their last meeting in season 9 saw the Jaipur Pink Panthers register a dominating victory. Arjun Deshwal and Rahul Chaudhari led the attack for the Pink Panthers, scoring 13 points apiece.

In their reverse fixture last season, Jaipur beat Delhi once again. Arjun put in a massive 16-point display, while Rahul Chaudhari (6 points) and V Ajith (4 points) provided able support.

Here's a summary of the last three Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers games in the Pro Kabaddi League:

JAI (32) tied DEL (32), December 27, 2023 JAI (57) beat DEL (32) by 25 points, November 12, 2022 JAI (45) beat DEL (40) by 5 points, November 4, 2022