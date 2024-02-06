Which teams have the most playoff appearances in PKL history?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 is nearing its business end. Teams are battling hard to finish in the top six and make the playoffs. Traditionally, the top six teams in the points table after the end of the league-stage matches go through to the playoffs.

Looking at the ongoing season, two teams have already booked their tickets to the playoffs. Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers became the first team to qualify this season, keeping their title defense intact. They currently have 12 wins, three losses, and as many tied results from 18 matches.

PKL Season 9 finalists Puneri Paltan became the second team to qualify, continuing their brilliant run throughout the season. Puneri Paltan are presently placed second in the points table with 12 wins, a couple of defeats and three draws from 17 games.

For the first four seasons, the top four teams used to qualify. Season 5 onwards, six teams qualified (with the addition of four new teams).

Let us take a look at which teams have the most playoff appearances right from the inception of the premier franchise league for the sport.

#12 Tamil Thalaivas - 1 time

Tamil Thalaivas are the team with the fewest playoff appearances. The Thalaivas made their Pro Kabaddi debut in Season 5. Their only playoff appearance came last season where they lost the semi-final.

#11 Haryana Steelers - 2 times

Haryana Steelers made their maiden Pro Kabaddi appearance in Season 5, where they qualified for the playoffs as well. Their only other playoff appearance came in Season 7. The Steelers have never played a final.

#10 Telugu Titans - 2 times

Telugu Titans are amongst the teams with the lowest playoff appearances, having made the cut just twice. They qualified for the playoffs in Seasons 2 and 4.

The Titans have struggled ever since, failing to qualify even once. They were also the first team to be eliminated this season.

#9 Gujarat Giants - 3 times

Gujarat Giants made their debut in Season 5 and qualified for the playoffs straightaway. They also played the final in Season 6.

Their last playoff appearance came in Season 8. Gujarat are yet to win the title even once.

#8 Jaipur Pink Panthers - 4 times

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers won the very first edition of the PKL. They failed to qualify in the next couple of seasons but made the cut in Season 4.

After a long gap, the Pink Panthers qualified for the third time last season and went on to win the trophy. They also became the first team to qualify this season.

#7 Dabang Delhi - 4 times

Dabang Delhi have also made the playoffs four times. They have been a part of the league since the first edition. However, they made their first playoff appearance in only Season 6.

Post Season 6, they have qualified every season (7 to 9). They went on to win their maiden PKL trophy in Season 8 as well. Dabang Delhi are most likely to qualify this season as well.

#6 Bengal Warriors - 4 times

Season 7 champions Bengal Warriors first qualified in the third season. Next, they made the playoffs three consecutive times in Seasons 5, 6, and 7.

They went on to win the PKL trophy in Season 7 but have failed to make it to the top six ever since.

#5 UP Yoddhas - 5 times

UP Yoddhas made their PKL debut in 2017 and qualified in their maiden appearance (Season 5). They have made it to the top six in every season from then, qualifying five times.

However, they have never played a PKL final. Moreover, they are highly unlikely to qualify this season, which will break their consistent run.

#4 U Mumba - 5 times

U Mumba are one of those teams that dominated in the first few seasons of the league. They qualified in Season 1 and played the final in Season 2, which they won as well. U Mumba played the final in Season 3 as well.

However, they failed to qualify in the next two editions. The Mumbai franchise made the playoffs in Seasons 6 and 7. Ever since, they have failed to make the cut and are doubtful of making it this season as well.

#3 Puneri Paltan - 6 times

Season 9 finalists Puneri Paltan are also among the most consistent teams in PKL history. They have qualified for the playoffs six times. The Paltan made the playoffs three consecutive times from Seasons 3 to 5.

They qualified in Seasons 8 and 9 as well. Puneri Paltan lost the final last season. However, they became the second team to qualify this season and will look to go one step ahead.

#2 Patna Pirates - 6 times

Three-time champions Patna Pirates also have the most number of playoff appearances. Right from the first edition, the Pirates made the playoffs for five consecutive seasons.

They failed to qualify in Seasons 6 and 7 but made the top six in Season 8. The Pirates are on track to make the cut this season as well.

#1 Bengaluru Bulls - 6 times

Bengaluru Bulls made the playoffs in the inaugural edition of the PKL and have been among the most consistent teams in the history of the league. They made it to the playoffs six times, which is also the joint-highest.

The Bulls went on to win the title in Season 6. They made the playoffs last season as well and will aim to qualify again this time.