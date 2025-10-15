"Disappointing loss for Telugu Titans" - Fans react as Bengal Warriorz end Titans' winning streak with tie-breaker victory in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Telugu Titans' five-match winning streak came to an end after a close loss against Bengal Warriorz. The Warriorz beat the Titans 7-5 in the tie-breaker in their clash on Wednesday, October 15.

After full-time, the game was tied 45-45. Bengal Warriorz had a lead after the first half. While the Titans managed to make a comeback, the Warriorz held their nerves in the end. Skipper Devank Dalal continued his solid form with yet another Super 10, scoring 17 raid points.

Himanshu Narwal supported him well with five raid points. In the defense, Manjeet was the star with six tackle points. Bharat impressed once again for the Titans with 16 raid points. However, his efforts were eventually in vain.

Fans reacted to the Titans' loss on X.

"Disappointing loss for Telugu Titans 😕After that stellar comeback, they shouldn’t have allowed it to reach a tie-breaker. #ProKabaddi," a fan wrote.

"What a match it was. Bengal led by 10+ at halftime, Telugu Titans made a comeback and almost sealed it before Bengal pulled it back in the final minute. It went to a tiebreaker and Bengal won in the end 💔," another fan wrote.

Below are some other reactions from fans -

Alpha_male 🗿🗿 @shouryanga_07 Okayy Fought hard, Not our day 💔 @Telugu_Titans

Dr.K V SATYAMURTY @KVSATYAMURTY TELUGU TITANS 16 POINTS IN 3 RD POSITION IN KABADDI REMAINS UNCHANGED YET IT IS A SHAME THAT THEY GOT DEFEATED BY BENGAL WARRIORS WHO ARE IN 10 POINTS ONLY !!

MERP REDDY😎 @PremReddy1729 Well played @Telugu_Titans This should be just a small set back before we come back to our normal form of this season.

As for the Bengal Warriorz, their qualification chances appear slim despite the win. They are eleventh with 10 points from 14 matches. points

Telugu Titans will aim to bounce back against U Mumba

Telugu Titans have displayed tremendous form this season. They are third on the table with 16 points from 14 matches. With consecutive wins and a close defeat here, they will remain confident ahead of their next clash.

They will face U Mumba on Thursday, October 16. U Mumba have 14 points from as many matches. For the Titans to assure themselves of a top-four finish, each game will be crucial from here on.

Their other three remaining league stage matches are against Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Giants, and Haryana Steelers. All their games will be tough, given that it is the business end of the tournament.

The Titans have done well as a unit so far. They have never won the Pro Kabaddi title to date and will aim for their maiden trophy.

