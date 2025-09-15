"Edge of the seat match" - Fans celebrate as Bengaluru Bulls clinch thrilling victory over Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bengaluru Bulls continued their winning streak with a thrilling 34-32 win over the Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2025. Trailing by a point before the last raid of the game, Ganesha Hanamantagol pulled off a Super Raid for the Bulls to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. He scored three massive points under immense pressure.The young raider put in a terrific display, scoring seven raid points overall. Iranian star Alireza Mirzaian continued his impressive run this season with another Super 10. He scored 11 raid points, including 10 touch and one bonus point. The defense was not up to the mark for the Bulls, but the raiders made up for it.Bharat scored 13 raid points for the Telugu Titans. Skipper Vijay Malik scored nine raid points. However, a costly error from Vijay towards the end meant that their efforts went in vain. The Titans would be heartbroken by the loss, while the Bulls rejoiced with their fourth win on the bounce.Their fans were equally ecstatic and celebrated the thrilling win. They also moved to the fourth position on the points table.&quot;edge of the seat match the kind where every raid and tackle keeps your heart racing fantastic finish by Bengaluru Bulls. Ganesh 🥵 #ProKabaddi,&quot; a fan wrote on X.Fans were left in awe as the Bengaluru Bulls scripted an unbelievable comeback, making it an encounter to remember for the ages.Deep @Singhsaab2707LINKWoww what a match telugu titans vs bengaluru bulls the best game so far of this season but lessgoooooo bengaluru bulls we are winning this year❤️&quot;Bengaluru Bulls 🔥🔥Yen Intense Match guru (What an intense game) 🥶 Ali Reza &amp; Ganesh 🙏❤️‍🩹 Bulls defence antu worst ivathu (The Bulls defense was worst today) 🤬 Telugu Titans na half points bonus inda ne bandide 🤬 (Telugu Titans got half the points through bonus),&quot; another user tweeted.Below are some more reactions from fans after epic clash -Cricklover @kumarmanoj_11LINKWow kabaddi what a game. Bengaluru bulls wins in last red last second. 🫡🔥🔥Moosa @mooserbaerLINKEmphatic last second win for the Bengaluru BullsSumanth G K @sumanthgowda186LINKFor a change Bengaluru bulls won a thriller 🔥Mahesh Krishna C6 @m_k_c__32LINKGanesha Super Raid and Alireza Magical Performance in 2nd Half Both of them 🔥🔥🔥 Game Changing Last Raid by Ganesha Vijay's Mistime Tackle Turnaround 3point Raid win by 2pts by Bengaluru Bulls 👌👏🎩Can the High-Flying Bengaluru Bulls clinch their fifth win in a row?After a memorable victory over the Telugu Titans on Monday, September 15, the Bengaluru Bulls will soon be in action in their next clash against the Tamil Thalaivas on Tuesday, September 16.With four consecutive wins and momentum on their side, they will be keen to extend their winning run in Pro Kabaddi 2025. A win over the Thalaivas could take them further up to the third position on the points table.The Bulls will aim for a fifth straight win against the Thalaivas, who have struggled for consistency this season. They have two wins and as many defeats from four games. Moreover, there has been some unrest in the camp as both skipper Pawan Sehrawat and Sagar Rathee are not with the team.