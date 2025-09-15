"Edge of the seat match" - Fans celebrate as Bengaluru Bulls clinch thrilling victory over Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 15, 2025 17:41 GMT
Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans in a thrilling contest (Image Credits: PKL &amp; @AppuCtrlP,@Singhsaab2707/X)
Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans in a thrilling contest

Bengaluru Bulls continued their winning streak with a thrilling 34-32 win over the Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2025. Trailing by a point before the last raid of the game, Ganesha Hanamantagol pulled off a Super Raid for the Bulls to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. He scored three massive points under immense pressure.

The young raider put in a terrific display, scoring seven raid points overall. Iranian star Alireza Mirzaian continued his impressive run this season with another Super 10. He scored 11 raid points, including 10 touch and one bonus point. The defense was not up to the mark for the Bulls, but the raiders made up for it.

Bharat scored 13 raid points for the Telugu Titans. Skipper Vijay Malik scored nine raid points. However, a costly error from Vijay towards the end meant that their efforts went in vain. The Titans would be heartbroken by the loss, while the Bulls rejoiced with their fourth win on the bounce.

Their fans were equally ecstatic and celebrated the thrilling win. They also moved to the fourth position on the points table.

"edge of the seat match the kind where every raid and tackle keeps your heart racing fantastic finish by Bengaluru Bulls. Ganesh 🥵 #ProKabaddi," a fan wrote on X.
Fans were left in awe as the Bengaluru Bulls scripted an unbelievable comeback, making it an encounter to remember for the ages.

"Bengaluru Bulls 🔥🔥Yen Intense Match guru (What an intense game) 🥶 Ali Reza & Ganesh 🙏❤️‍🩹 Bulls defence antu worst ivathu (The Bulls defense was worst today) 🤬 Telugu Titans na half points bonus inda ne bandide 🤬 (Telugu Titans got half the points through bonus)," another user tweeted.

Below are some more reactions from fans after epic clash -

Can the High-Flying Bengaluru Bulls clinch their fifth win in a row?

After a memorable victory over the Telugu Titans on Monday, September 15, the Bengaluru Bulls will soon be in action in their next clash against the Tamil Thalaivas on Tuesday, September 16.

With four consecutive wins and momentum on their side, they will be keen to extend their winning run in Pro Kabaddi 2025. A win over the Thalaivas could take them further up to the third position on the points table.

The Bulls will aim for a fifth straight win against the Thalaivas, who have struggled for consistency this season. They have two wins and as many defeats from four games. Moreover, there has been some unrest in the camp as both skipper Pawan Sehrawat and Sagar Rathee are not with the team.

Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

