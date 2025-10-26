"Ee sala cuppu Telugu Titans de 🔥" - Fans react to Titans' thrilling victory over Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi 2025 Mini-Qualifier

Telugu Titans clinched a thrilling victory in the Mini-Qualifier of Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat the Bengaluru Bulls 37-32 on Sunday, October 26. With this win, the Titans marched into Eliminator 3.
Once again, it was the pair of skipper Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda who shone on the occasion for the Telugu Titans. Vijay scored 10 raid points, including eight bonus points, while Bharat picked up 12 raid points.
The Titans' fans were elated over their crucial victory. They took a step closer to the title with this win. Here is how their fans reacted on X:
"Ee sala cuppu Telugu Titans de 🔥(This year Telugu Titans will win the cup)", a fan wrote.
The Titans will face either Patna Pirates or Bengaluru Bulls in the third Eliminator. They are potentially three wins away from clinching their maiden trophy.
On the other hand, the Bengaluru Bulls' fans were disappointed with Yogesh Dahiya being benched for a big game. It is unknown whether he was injured or left out otherwise.
"Bengaluru Bulls missed Yogesh at right corner today and conceding free bonus points in the last 10 minutes proved costly for them," a fan tweeted.
Notably, Yogesh has been among the top defenders this season. He has scored 51 tackle points with three High 5s.
After defeat to Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls will play Eliminator 2
The road to the finals will become even tougher for the Bengaluru Bulls after their defeat against the Titans. They will now have to play the second Eliminator, where they will face a red-hot Patna Pirates.
Patna Pirates beat Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first Eliminator. They beat U Mumba in the second Play-in as well. The Pirates have won seven games in a row and are in incredible form. It will be a tough task for the Bengaluru Bulls to end their winning streak.
To make the final, the Bulls will now have to win the second Eliminator, third Eliminator and the second Qualifier. Therefore, to win their second Pro Kabaddi title, they will have to win four consecutive matches from here on.