"Even in practice, he is aggressive"- Shridhar Kadam opens up on playing with Mohammadreza Shadloui for Gujarat Giants in PKL 2025

Gujarat Giants' newest star Shridhar Kadam is having the time of his life in Pro Kabaddi 2025. Kadam made his PKL debut for the Giants against Puneri Paltan on September 1.

Ad

So far, Kadam has played seven matches, aggregating 13 points for the Gujarat Giants. He is a specialist raider, but he has also chipped in with four tackle points in the defense for the Giants in Pro Kabaddi 2025.

Experienced Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui is also a part of the Gujarat Giants team this season. In exclusive interview with Sportskeeda on the sidelines of PKL 2025, Kadam opened up on his experience of playing with Shadoui and said:

Ad

Trending

"Shadloui is a very aggressive player. Even in practice, he is aggressive. On the mat, he is even more aggressive. He is a good human being. He knows English. We understand English, so he always gives us tips and tells us about the weaknesses of the other players."

Kadam was signed by the Gujarat Giants in the NYP category. The 19-year-old raider worked with current Gujarat coach Jaivir Sharma at SAI before he got a place in the Gujarat Giants squad. Sharing his experience of training under Jaivir, Kadam said:

Ad

"I have been working with him for the last two and a half years. Even my childhood coach Pravin sir trained under him. In fact, I heard so many things about Jaivir sir before joining SAI that I knew all about his practice techniques and strategies."

Kadam is yet to cement his place in the Gujarat Giants starting seven, but he has made a huge impact as a substitute. Perhaps, in the coming seasons, Kadam can become a regular part of the Gujarat team's playing seven.

Ad

"My favorite raider is Naveen Kumar Goyat"- Shridhar Kadam

Gujarat Giants will play their next match against defending champions Haryana Steelers in PKL 2025. Interestingly, Gujarat's young raider Shridhar Kadam grew up idolising Haryana's star raider Naveen Kumar.

"I started watching Pro Kabaddi League from season 2 onwards. My favorite raider is Naveen Kumar Goyat. I just love watching him raid," Shridhar Kadam said.

Ad

Unfortunately for Shridhar Kadam, he will not be able to play against his hero because Naveen Kumar is injured. Naveen picked up an injury while playing for the Haryana Steelers earlier this season in PKL 2025.

The game between Gujarat and Haryana will start at 9.30pm IST on October 21. It will be interesting to see if Gujarat can win the game and inch a step closer to the next round of the competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More