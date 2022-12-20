Fazel Atrachali picks his all-time PKL playing 7; leaves out Pardeep Narwal and Rahul Chaudhari

Puneri Paltan captain Fazel Atrachali recently selected his all-time Pro Kabaddi League playing seven. Surprisingly, the Iranian star left out two of the most successful raiders of the tournament in Pardeep Narwal and Rahul Chaudhari.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Atrachali was asked to form his all-time Pro Kabaddi playing seven with himself as the left corner defender and captain of the team. He picked only one other player who participated in Pro Kabaddi 2022, while the other five players of the team have all retired.

He started off by naming Jeeva Kumar as the left cover defender of his team. Jeeva achieved much success during his PKL career. He then took up the role of UP Yoddhas' assistant coach in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Next, Fazel Atrachali named Anup Kumar as his second man. Anup was Atrachali's first captain when he made his debut in the Pro Kabaddi League for U Mumba.

On the opposite side, Rakesh Kumar was selected to play as the second man in Fazel's all-time playing seven. Former U Mumba raider Shabeer Bappu was named as the center.

To complete the defense of the team, Atrachali picked Prashant Chavan in the right corner position. Chavan was a part of the Jaipur Pink Panthers team in the initial seasons of the league and also played for Puneri Paltan.

He then allotted the right cover position to Surjeet Singh, who played for the Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2022. Notably, Atrachali's seven did not feature Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari, Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar or Ravinder Pahal.

All of these seven players have been very successful in the PKL.

All-time Playing 7 of Fazel Atrachali

Fazel Atrachali (Left Corner and Captain), Anup Kumar (Left In), Jeeva Kumar (Left Cover), Shabeer Bappu (Center), Surjeet Singh (Right Cover), Rakesh Kumar (Right In) and Prashant Chavan (Right Corner).

