GUJ vs BEN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 49

Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors clash in the 49th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 game on Sunday, December 31, in Noida.

The Giants have registered five wins, suffering three defeats from eight games they have played this season. Meanwhile, season 7 champions Bengal Warriors have made a fine start to their campaign. However, they seem to have lost steam, with three losses and a tie in their last four games.

The Warriors only have three wins from their eight games. This will be a key encounter, with the Warriors looking to bring their campaign back on track. On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between GUJ and BEN in the PKL:

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head record in PKL

Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors have faced each other only nine times in the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Giants have won thrice and lost four times, while two games were tied. The Warriors, in desperate need of a win, will look to extend their lead. Meanwhile, the Giants will aim to draw level with a victory.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 3

Matches won by Bengal Warriors - 4

Matches with No Result - 2

Last 3 Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi matches

Bengal Warriors hold the edge over Gujarat Giants as far as their last three Pro Kabaddi matches against each other are concerned. The Warriors won both games in the previous season.

In their most recent clash in season 9, mainstays Maninder Singh (12 points) and Shrikant Jadhav (10 points) scored in a thumping win for the Warriors.

Bengal Warriors completed the double, winning their other game last season. Maninder led from the front with a stellar display, grabbing 20 points. Gujarat won their last encounter in season 8. Ajay Kumar top-scored with nine points to his name.

Here's a short summary of the last three Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

BEN (46) beat GUJ (27) by 19 points, November 12, 2022 BEN (45) beat GUJ (40) by 5 points, November 5, 2022. GUJ (34) beat BEN (25) by 9 points, February 1, 2022.