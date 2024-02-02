GUJ vs HAR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 101

Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers will meet in the 101st Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 clash on Friday, February 2, in Delhi.

Gujarat Giants have been inconsistent in recent weeks, winning just two of their last five matches while suffering three defeats. The Giants have nine wins and seven losses from 16 games this season.

The Steelers, on the other hand, have nine victories, six losses, and a draw this season. They have won three of their last five matches, losing the other two, and will be looking to build on their win from the last match.

As both the teams look to strengthen their positions in the top six, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between GUJ and HAR in PKL:

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record in PKL

Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers have played each other 13 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. Haryana Steelers are on top in this battle, having won eight matches compared to four wins for the Giants. The two teams have played out a tied game as well.

When they met earlier this season, the Haryana Steelers secured a win by the barest of margins. This time around, the Gujarat Giants will aim to avenge their loss from the previous meeting.

Matches Played - 13

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 4

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 8

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi matches

Haryana Steelers have won two out of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches played between the two teams.

When they last met earlier this season, Vinay (9 points), K Prapanjan (6 points), and Mohit Nandal (5 points) helped Haryana clinch a close victory.

In their last meeting in season 9, Haryana pulled off another close win. Manjeet was the star of the show with 14 points for the Steelers while Meetu Sharma (5 points), Jaideep Dahiya and Joginder Narwal (3 points apiece) also made key contributions.

Their other encounter last season saw the Gujarat Giants win the game courtesy of a special performance from Rakesh (18 points), supported by Sourav Gulia and Chandran Ranjit (5 points each).

Here's a summary of the last three Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

HAR (31) beat GUJ (29) by 2 points, December 19, 2023. HAR (33) beat GUJ (32) by 1 point, November 14, 2022. GUJ (42) beat HAR (38) by 4 points, October 22, 2022.