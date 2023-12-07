GUJ vs PAT head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 11

Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates will clash in the 11th match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Thursday, December 7 in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Giants are in tremendous form in PKL 10 thus far. They have won all three of their matches and sit on top of the points table. The Giants beat U Mumba in their last match.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates will be playing their second match of Pro Kabaddi season 10. They will face a stiff challenge against an unbeaten Gujarat side.

Gujarat Giants will certainly want to continue their winning streak and make it four wins in a row. Ahead of what is expected to be a high-voltage clash between these two sides, here's a look at the head-to-head record between GUJ and PAT in PKL.

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record in PKL

Both teams have produced some brilliant games in the PKL. They have faced off 11 times so far. Gujarat Giants have won six matches and hold a slight edge.

However, Patna Pirates are not far off, winning five of these 11 matches. The three-time Pro Kabaddi champions have given Gujarat a tough time.

The head-to-head record between the two teams goes to show that the contest has been almost equal. Patna Pirates will look to level scores while the Giants will be keen to extend their lead.

Matches Played - 11

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 6

Matches won by Patna Pirates - 5

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 3 Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi matches

Looking at their last three Pro Kabaddi meetings, Patna Pirates have had the better of Gujarat Giants. They have won two out of the three matches, with Gujarat winning just one.

Both teams won a match each in their two clashes in the last season. The most recent encounter saw the Gujarat Giants come out on top. Mahendra Rajput bagged 12 points for them.

Patna Pirates won the other game in Season 9. Sachin with 13 points and Rohit Gulia with 7 points were their top performers.

Their previous meeting in Pro Kabaddi season 8 saw the Pirates register a massive victory over Gujarat. Guman Singh scored 11 points while Mohammadreza Shadloui accounted for eight points.

Here's a summary of the last three Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates matches in the PKL:

GUJ (40) beat PAT (34) by 6 points, on December 2, 2022. PAT (34) beat GUJ (28) by 6 points, on October 31, 2022. PAT (43) beat GUJ (23) by 20 points, on February 4, 2022.