GUJ vs PUN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 83

Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan will clash in the 83rd Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game on Sunday, January 21, in Hyderabad.

The Giants have had a successful campaign so far. They have eight wins and five defeats from thirteen matches. The Giants have three victories in their last five matches and will aim to be consistent going forward.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan suffered only their second loss of the tournament in their previous game. With four wins out of their last five matches, Puneri Paltan are in excellent form. They will be keen to strengthen their position in the top two.

Both teams are yet to win a Pro Kabaddi title and will be desperate to go all the way this time around.

As two teams in the top half of the table clash, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between GUJ and PUN in PKL.

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head record in PKL

Pro Kabaddi has seen the Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan cross swords 13 times. The Giants have the upper hand in the head-to-head, having won eight times. Puneri Paltan have defeated the Giants only four times. The two teams have played out a tied encounter as well.

However, Pune trashed Gujarat the last time they met earlier this season. They will look to replicate their performance while the Giants will aim to avenge their defeat.

Matches Played - 13

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 8

Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 4

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi matches

Looking at the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the two teams, Gujarat have dominated with a couple of wins. However, in an earlier clash this season, Aslam Inamdar (10 points), Gaurav Khatri (6 points) and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (5 points) took Pune to a massive victory.

In their last meeting in the previous season, Parteek Dahiya put up an incredible display, scoring 19 points to guide the Giants over the line. Sonu (6), Arkam Shaikh, and Chandran Ranjit (5 each) also made key contributions.

In their other encounter in Season 9, Gujarat registered another victory as Rakesh scored 15 points despite a 19-point effort from Aslam Inamdar.

Here's a short summary of the last three Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PUN (37) beat GUJ (17) by 20 points, January 12, 2024. GUJ (51) beat PUN (39) by 12 points, November 29, 2022. GUJ (47) beat PUN (37) by 10 points, October 14, 2022.