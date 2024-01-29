HAR vs BEN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match 95

Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors will meet in the 95th Pro Kabaddi League match on Monday, January 29, in Patna.

Haryana Steelers have eight wins, six defeats, and a draw from 15 games so far. They are currently placed sixth on the points table. However, they have just two wins from their last five matches and have failed to maintain consistency.

After winning three consecutive games, Bengal Warriors have suffered defeats in their last two matches. They have six victories, seven losses, and two tied results. The Warriors will want to avoid a hat-trick of defeats.

Both teams are under pressure to bounce back with a win in this contest, which makes it all the more interesting. On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between HAR and BEN in PKL.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head record in Pro Kabaddi League

Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors have faced each other nine times in the history of PKL. The battle has been dominated by the Steelers, who have won eight matches as compared to a solitary win for the Warriors.

Moreover, Haryana beat the Warriors when they met earlier this season as well. They will take confidence from their record and look to extend their lead on Monday. The Bengal Warriors will be keen to draw level for the season.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Haryana Steelers- 8

Matches won by Bengal Warriors - 1

Matches with no result - 0

Last 3 Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League matches

Haryana Steelers have won all of their last three Pro Kabaddi League matches against the Bengal Warriors.

Their most recent clash earlier this season saw an all-round performance from the Steelers, as Shivam Patare and Chandran Ranjit (7 points each), Vinay (6 points), Mohit Nandal (5 points), and Jaideep Dahiya (4 points) all came to the party.

When the teams met in season 9, it was a similar story as Jaideep Dahiya and Meetu Sharma (6 points each), Rakesh Narwal and Monu Hooda (5 points each) all put in a combined effort in a victory for Haryana.

In their other meeting last season, Manjeet stole the show with a stellar 19-point display to guide the Steelers over the line.

Here’s a summary of the last three Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

HAR (41) beat BEN (35) by 6 points, on January 7, 2024

HAR (32) beat BEN (26) by 6 points, on December 2, 2022

HAR (41) beat BEN (33) by 8 points, on October 8, 2022