HAR vs BLR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 132

Haryana Steelers host Bengaluru Bulls for the final league-stage match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Wednesday, February 21, in Panchkula.

Haryana Steelers will be keen to end their home leg on a high and also enter the playoffs with momentum on their side. They are currently placed fifth in the points table. The Steelers have four wins in their last five outings but lost their previous match.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls find themselves ninth in the points table. It has been a disappointing campaign for them, failing to make the playoffs. The Bulls have also lost all of their last three games. They will be desperate to finish with a win and give their fans something to cheer for.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between HAR and BLR in PKL.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head record in PKL

Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls have played nine Pro Kabaddi matches against each other. Bengaluru Bulls have five wins to their name as compared to four wins by the Steelers.

Haryana Steelers won the last time these two teams faced each other earlier this season.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 4

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls - 5

Matches with No Result - 0

The last three Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi matches

Haryana Steelers have managed to beat the Bengaluru Bulls twice in their last three Pro Kabaddi clashes.

In their most recent meeting earlier this season, Vinay (8 points), Siddharth Desai (7 points), and Jaideep Dahiya (6 points) helped the Haryana Steelers edge past the Bulls.

When they last met in season 9, the Bengaluru Bulls got the better of the Steelers in a close encounter. Neeraj Narwal top-scored with nine points while Mahender Singh (5), Bharat (4), and Vikash Kandola (4) made important contributions.

Their other fixture last season went in favor of the Haryana Steelers. Meetu Sharma led the charge with nine points while valuable contributions came from the rest of the team members such as Amirhossein Bastami (5), Jaideep Dahiya (4), and Manjeet (4).

Here's a summary of the last three Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls games in the Pro Kabaddi League:

HAR (38) beat BLR (32) by 6 points, December 9, 2023. BLR (36) beat HAR (33) by 3 points, November 9, 2022. HAR (29) beat BLR (27) by 2 points, November 1, 2022