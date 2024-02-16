HAR vs PAT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 122

Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates lock horns in the 122nd Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Friday, February 16, at the Tau Devilal indoor stadium in Panchkula.

The Steelers have displayed fine form, having won four of their last five matches with three consecutive wins coming into this clash. With just one spot left in the top six, this fixture is of utmost importance for the Steelers as a win here will guarantee them qualification.

As for the Patna Pirates, they sealed their spot in the playoffs with a victory over the Telugu Titans in their previous outing. The Pirates are in impeccable form, unbeaten in their last five games with four wins as well.

This is the final league-stage game for the three-time champions and they will be keen to enter the knockouts on a positive note.

On that note, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between HAR and PAT in PKL.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record in PKL

Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates have squared off 10 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. There is not a lot to differentiate between the two teams based on this stat. Patna Pirates have five wins to their name as compared to four wins for the Steelers.

However, when they met earlier this season, Patna registered a comfortable victory. Haryana Steelers will look at this as the perfect opportunity to settle scores and draw level.

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 4

Matches won by Patna Pirates - 5

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi matches

Patna Pirates have won two out of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches against the Haryana Steelers.

Their match-up earlier this season resulted in a victory for the Patna Pirates. Manjeet (13 points) and Sachin (8 points) led the way with contributions from Krishan and Sudhakar M (5 points apiece).

When they last met in Season 9, Haryana Steelers emerged successful as Manjeet (10 points) and Meetu Sharma (8 points) were their top performers.

In their reverse fixture last season, Sachin (13 points), Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (6 points), and Neeraj Kumar (5 points) played key roles in Patna Pirates’ win over the Steelers.

Here's a summary of the last three Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PAT (46) beat HAR (33) by 13 points, December 29, 2023. HAR (33) beat PAT (23) by 10 points, November 25, 2022. PAT (41) beat HAR (32) by 9 points, November 7, 2022.