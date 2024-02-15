Haryana Steelers set to return to home turf in PKL Season 10

Haryana Steelers are all set to return to their home turf after a gap of four years. The hosts will take on the Patna Pirates at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Friday, February 16.

The Steelers, led by coach Manpreet Singh, will certainly be delighted at the opportunity to play in front of their home crowd as the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) returns to its caravan format this season.

The Haryana Steelers are currently placed sixth with eleven wins, six defeats, and a tied result. They have gathered 60 points and are on the brink of qualification as well. With just one spot left in the top six, a win against the Pirates in their opening home game will guarantee their entry into the playoffs.

With four wins out of their last five matches, they are in top form. They will be eager to carry the winning momentum forward and give their home fans plenty to cheer for.

Haryana Steelers are set to play four matches in their home leg at Panchkula. Starting against the Pirates on February 16, they will go on to face season 2 champions U Mumba on February 17, followed by Puneri Paltan on February 19, before finally taking on the Bengaluru Bulls on February 21, which is also the last league stage game.

Manpreet Singh, head coach of the Haryana Steelers, emphasized the importance their home leg carries.

“We are really excited to see the Pro Kabaddi League coming to our home, Panchkula. I hope the fans will witness some exciting and thrilling matches, and watch their favourite players live in action. There is a lot at stake here and I believe that with support of the fans, hopefully we will seal our playoffs spot. We are looking forward to a great and successful Panchkula leg of the Pro Kabaddi League," he stated.

Haryana Steelers' co-captain Jaideep Dahiya, addressing the press conference, said that he is hopeful that their team can qualify for the playoffs.

“Playing in front of our home crowd will be an electrifying experience and I am looking forward to it. We know what we have to play for and the team is prepared to fight it out. We are not taking anything for granted. We will take it match by match and hope that we can qualify for the playoffs," he reckoned.

Tau Devi Lal Stadium to host Dhaakad Mela fair during Haryana Steelers' home leg

The Tau Devi Lal Stadium will see it host a Dhaakad Mela - a fair with entertainment, music, and food as a tribute to the state and its culture during the home leg experience. Gates for the fair will open at 6:00 pm every day.

Haryana Steelers raider Vinay opined on the occasion.

“The team is looking forward to play their home leg matches after a gap of four years. I urge fans to come in large numbers to support and cheer for us. We will give our everything on the mat to cement our spot in the playoffs," he stated.