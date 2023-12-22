HAR vs TEL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 35

The 35th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 is set to be played between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans on Friday, December 22, in Chennai.

Haryana Steelers have had a successful run this season so far. They have won four out of their five matches. More importantly, the Steelers lost their opening game and come into this match on the back of four consecutive wins.

Meanwhile, the situation seems to be going from bad to worse for the Telugu Titans. They crashed to their fifth straight loss in their last match. With five defeats from as many games, they are yet to win their first match this season.

As two teams with contrasting campaigns square off, here's a look at the head-to-head record between HAR and TEL in PKL.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans head-to-head record in PKL

In the history of Pro Kabaddi, Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans have played nine matches against each other.

Haryana Steelers have dominated the head-to-head battle, having won five out of these nine matches. The Telugu Titans have beaten the Steelers thrice. Both teams have also played out a tied contest.

The Steelers will want to continue their winning streak in PKL 10 while the Telugu Titans are desperate to register their maiden win of the season.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 5

Matches won by Telugu Titans - 3

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi matches

Haryana Steelers enjoy a successful record even in the last three Pro Kabaddi clashes between the two sides. They have won two matches with one match being tied.

Haryana decimated the Titans in their most recent encounter last season. Rakesh Narwal top scored from Haryana with 11 points in the match. The Steelers completed the double over the Titans last season, winning their other match as well.

Meetu Sharma grabbed 13 points while Manjeet scored seven points for the Steelers to help them put up another dominating performance.

In their last meeting in Season 8, both sides played out a tied contest. Vikash Kandola scored 10 points while Rohit Gulia and Vinay scored eight points each for Haryana. Ankit Beniwal picked up 10 points for the Titans.

Here's a short summary of the last three Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

HAR (50) beat TEL (33) by 17 points, December 08, 2022. HAR (43) beat TEL (24) by 19 points, October 25, 2022. HAR (39) tied TEL (39), January 25, 2022.