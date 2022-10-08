Haryana Steelers schedule in Pro Kabaddi 2022: Full fixtures list of Haryana Steelers for PKL 9

The Haryana Steelers will square off against the Bengal Warriors in the third match on Day 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. This will be the first match for both teams and they will look to start their campaign with a convincing victory.

The Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will host the contest on Saturday (October 8).

Haryana Steelers schedule & fixtures for PKL 9

Here's a look at the Haryana Steelers' schedule for the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022:

October 8: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, Match 6 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 11: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 11 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 14: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 18 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 17: Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers, Match 19 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 21: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Match 30 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 22: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants, Match 35 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 25: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, Match 39 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 28: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 43 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 1: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas, Match 53 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 5: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 61 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 7: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Match 65 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

Haryana Steelers full squad for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Here is the Haryana Steelers' full squad for the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Vinay, Meetu, Jaideep, Ankit, Mohit, Monu, Harsh, Naveen, Sunny, Manjeet, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, and Rakesh Narwal.

