"He can take this team to the final" - Bengaluru Bulls coach's huge statement after comfortable win over Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bengaluru Bulls clinched a comfortable 43-32 win over the Bengal Warriorz in their Pro Kabaddi 2205 clash on Sunday, October 12. It was the third consecutive win for the Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls head coach BC Ramesh hailed skipper Yogesh Dahiya. He reflected that the team could make the finals under his leadership. The Bulls are currently placed fourth on the table. They have 16 points from 14 matches.

"The team has risen well after Yogesh became captain. Today we are in the fourth position. He is a very talented defender. I am watching him from many years. Yogesh has all the skills that should be there in a defender. He plays for the team and I am saying it now that he can take this team to the final. He can do it," he said during the post-match press conference.

BC Ramesh also praised young defender Deepak Sankar for his terrific performance. Deepak scored six tackle points against the Warriorz. The Bengaluru Bulls head coach was impressed with his fearless approach.

"Deepak is also a very good defender. Devank is such a big raider but Deepak is not afraid of any raider. He plays with the rhythm of the raiders and takes points. There are very less players like him. He is very daring in his very first season."

Deepak is second on the defenders' leaderboard. He has 45 tackle points with four High 5s so far.

Bengaluru Bulls head coach heaps huge praise on Alireza Mirzaian

BC Ramesh also heaped huge praise on Iranian star Alireza Mirzaian. Alireza delivered his career-best performance against the Warriorz. He bagged 18 points, which included 16 raid points.

The Bengaluru Bulls head coach reckoned that Alireza played the role of a leader in their wins. He reflected that the Iranian played as per the situation and is confident on the mat.

"Every match is important for us to make it to the top four. We have four more games. The more we win, our confidence will be better and we can do well in the coming games. Alireza is a brilliant raider. He is very confident about scoring points. He never says he cannot do it. He is like a leader to our victories. The way he raids and plays according to the situation, it is important and he has a bright future," he said.

The Bengaluru Bulls face the Patna Pirates next. They will aim to continue their winning run and strengthen their qualification chances.

