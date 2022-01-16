"He is a main raider"- Telugu Titans coach Jagadeesh Kumble explains why Rohit Kumar went to raid in a super-tackle situation

Telugu Titans head coach Jagadeesh Kumble affirmed that captain Rohit Kumar was a main raider of the team, which is why the team management will back him to raid in crucial situations.

Last night during the battle between Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha, Rohit went in to raid against two defenders and got super-tackled.

Because of the two points from that tackle, UP Yoddha's lead extended to six points in the 37th minute, and the Titans missed an opportunity to complete an all-out.

At the post-match press conference, coach Jagadeesh Kumble was asked if it was his call to send Rohit, who is not 100% fit, to raid in that situation.

"No, it was not my call, but he is a main raider so he will continue raiding," Kumble replied.

Captain Rohit Kumar has not been at his best this season for the Telugu Titans. While he has won the MVP award in the past, Kumar has struggled in season eight. Last night, he scored only one point for the Titans.

I don't think advanced tackles were a problem: Jagadeesh Kumble

The Telugu Titans also attempted quite a few advanced tackles during the match against UP Yoddha. The defense scored 11 tackle points while conceding 22 raid points to the opposition.

Speaking of the advanced tackle attempts made by his men, Jagadeesh Kumble added:

"I don't think advanced tackles were a problem because we scored quite a few tackle points also because of it. It stopped the opposition raiders from scoring bonus points regularly."

The Telugu Titans continue to remain last in the standings with not a single win to their name this season. They have lost seven and drawn two of their nine matches.

The Rohit Kumar-led outfit will play their next match against the defending champions Bengal Warriors tomorrow evening.

