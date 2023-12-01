"I am also eager to face Fazel in the first game"- Pawan Sehrawat excited to start new journey with Telugu Titans in PKL 2023

Telugu Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat has expressed his eagerness to play against Gujarat Giants captain Fazel Atrachali in the opening game of PKL 2023. Pro Kabaddi season 10 will start on December 2, Saturday, in Ahmedabad, with home team Gujarat set to take on Sehrawat's Titans in the season opener.

Gujarat Giants have re-signed the 'Sultan of PKL', Fazel Atrachali for season 10. Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans broke the bank and spent ₹2.605 crore to rope in Indian team captain Pawan Sehrawat at the PKL 2023 Auction.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the clash between the league's top defender and ace raider. Sharing his views ahead of the fixture against Gujarat Giants, Pawan said in a pre-match press conference:

“I am very excited to step on the mat. It was tough for me to miss out on the last season. However, I have saved up a lot of energy for the upcoming season and I am also eager to face Fazel in the first game. Our players have trained very well for the season through the training camp. We are absolutely ready for our first game against Gujarat Giants.”

Pawan Sehrawat played for the Tamil Thalaivas last season. He got injured in the first match against Gujarat Giants and did not play other games in the competition.

"I am very happy to play for Gujarat Giants this year"- Fazel Atrachali looking forward to PKL 2023

Fazel Atrachali has returned to the Gujarat Giants after a gap of four seasons. His last appearance for the Ahmedabad-based franchise came in season five. Reflecting on his return to Gujarat, the Iranian star said at the press conference:

“I am very excited to be a part of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. This is the best kabaddi tournament in the world. We can't wait to start the season. I am very happy to play for Gujarat Giants this year. We have a lot of young talents and a good coach. I am looking forward to a good season.”

The live coverage of PKL 2023 will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can watch all matches live on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar.