"I believe a champion team is such that gets out of this situation" - Haryana Steelers head coach on fifth consecutive defeat in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Haryana Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh reflected on their fifth successive loss in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The defending champions suffered a huge 29-46 loss against Telugu Titans on Wednesday, October 8.

It has been a tough ride for the Steelers. They ended their Pro Kabaddi 2025 Chennai leg without a single win. Manpreet Singh reckoned that neither their raiders nor their defenders were up to the mark.

Reflecting on their campaign so far, he said:

"It was not a tough match. It was one-sided. We could not play well and the opposition played really well. We did make a slight comeback in between but both our raiding and defense was not great after that. It is a clear thing. In Vizag we won two games and lost two. In Jaipur we won four. Here we lost five. I think ours is the only team with whom this is happening. Sometimes we are in form, sometimes we lose the form. Some games we do very well, some games are one-sided." (via post-match press conference)

However, Manpreet believed that a champion team emerged from tough situations. The Steelers will aim to get their Pro Kabaddi 2025 campaign back on track. They will aim to end their losing streak.

"But I believe a champion team is such that gets out of this situation when such difficulties come on the team. It cannot get worse than this as we lost five games. I hope god will bring us good now."

Telugu Titans coach praises captain Vijay Malik after big win over Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Meanwhile, it has been a contrasting ride for the Telugu Titans so far in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They registered their fifth consecutive victory after beating the Haryana Steelers.

Head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda praised skipper Vijay Malik. He credited him for bringing the best out of their players. The head coach also revealed their decision to make Vijay the captain during the auctions itself.

"We had decided to make Vijay the captain during the auction itself. Getting the players to perform is a task of the captain more than the coach. And he is doing that well. He sends the players at the right time. He has a good bonding with them. This is also a reason why the team is playing well as a unit," he said.

It was a terrific game for the Titans. Bharat Hooda delivered a stunning performance with 20 points. These included 16 raid points and four tackle points. Skipper Vijay Malik scored seven raid points. The Titans will be eager to continue their dominant run.

