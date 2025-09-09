"I cried a lot yesterday"- Joginder Narwal breaks down in tears while talking about Naveen Kumar's injury in Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Sep 09, 2025 19:02 GMT
Joginder Narwal broke down while talking about Naveen Kumar (Image: X/ProKabaddi)
Joginder Narwal broke down while talking about Naveen Kumar (Image: X/ProKabaddi)

Dabang Delhi KC coach Joginder Narwal could not hold back his tears while talking about his team's former Pro Kabaddi player Naveen Kumar's injury. Narwal disclosed that he met Naveen after he got injured and cried a lot.

Naveen Kumar was Dabang Delhi KC's lead raider for a long time in Pro Kabaddi League. However, in PKL 2025, Naveen has moved to the Haryana Steelers, and he got injured while playing against the Bengaluru Bulls on September 8 in Vizag.

There is no official update on when Naveen will return to the mat. Joginder Narwal's team Dabang Delhi KC defeated Bengal Warriorz on September 9, and at the post-match press conference of that game, Joginder was asked about an update on his team's former player Naveen.

"Yes, I spoke with him. I even met him. I can't say more," Joginder started crying.
"He has been a part of my team. He was close to me. He has played a lot for our team. I am very sad. He was looking fit and played well in other tournaments. He is one of the world's best players. He is like my son. I cried a lot yesterday," Joginder further added.
Dabang Delhi KC captain Ashu Malik was also at the press conference and he added:

"He was unlucky to get injured. It can happen any time to anyone. It is not a serious injury."

Ashu and Naveen played a lot of matches together for Dabang Delhi KC. Their raiding duo was considered one of the best in Pro Kabaddi.

"The team lost because of me"- Devank Dalal blames himself for Bengal Warriorz's defeat against Dabang Delhi KC in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Dabang Delhi KC beat Bengal Warriorz by 45-34 in the 23rd match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 played on September 9. Bengal captain Devank Dalal scored 12 points in the game, but he got super-tackled at the wrong time, and that led to the team's defeat in his opinion.

"I got super tackled twice. We lost the match there. The team lost because of me," Devank said at the post-match press conference.

When asked if he was under pressure because of the experienced big names present in the Dabang Delhi KC defense, Devank replied:

"I don't think any defender was tough for me. I made mistakes. I will try to work on them."

Bengal Warriorz will play their next match against Tamil Thalaivas on September 12 in Jaipur. It will be interesting to see if Devank's team can make a comeback.

