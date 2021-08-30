"I expected teams to bid more than ₹1.5 crore for me" - Pardeep Narwal reacts after UP Yoddha sign him for ₹1.65 crore

Pardeep Narwal became the most expensive signing in PKL Auction history as UP Yoddha signed him for ₹1.65 crore today. The 'Dubki King' will don the UP Yoddha jersey for the first time in his career.

Many fans will know that Pardeep Narwal asked for his release from the Patna Pirates before PKL Auction 2021. The former Patna Pirates skipper made this big call expecting that one of the 12 teams would bid more than ₹1.5 crore for him and he was not disappointed.

Speaking to host broadcaster Star Sports after earning a massive deal at PKL Auction 2021, Pardeep Narwal said:

"Yes, I am very happy. I am looking forward to playing for my new team UP Yoddha in the upcoming season. I expected teams to bid more than ₹1.5 crore for me at the auction."

Pardeep Narwal will play with the likes of Sumit, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Masud Karim and Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali for UP Yoddha in the 2021 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Pawan Sehrawat wanted Pardeep Narwal at the Bengaluru Bulls

Imagine this duo playing together for the same team in the Pro Kabaddi League

Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Sehrawat was also present on Star Sports' live show. The PKL 6 champion wanted Pardeep Narwal in his team and pointed out how the Bulls chased him at the auction. However, the price was too high for the Bulls to make a bid for Pardeep.

"I am very happy for Pardeep, but I wanted, and even the team management wanted us to play together for the Bengaluru Bulls. We tried to sign him, but in the end, we couldn't. The price was too high," Pawan Sehrawat said.

It will be interesting to see how Pardeep Narwal performs for the UP Yoddha in PKL later this year.

