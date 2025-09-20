"I fought with the management to buy him"- Manpreet Singh says he wanted Pro Kabaddi 2025's newest star at all costs in Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh has disclosed that he fought with the management of his franchise to sign young player Mayank Saini at the Pro Kabaddi 2025 Auction. Manpreet said that he had kept an eye on Mayank for two years but he could not sign him in the last season due to budget issues.

In the post-match press conference after Haryana Steelers' win over Tamil Thalaivas, Manpreet Singh showered a lot of praise on his team's young raider Mayank Saini. Playing as a substitute, Mayank scored four touch points for the Steelers and helped his team win by 38-36 against the Tamil Thalaivas.

Manpreet Singh shared the story of how he failed to sign Mayank at the previous auction and said:

"I wanted Mayank Saini in my team. I had kept an eye on him since the last 2 years, but last season, we spent our money on Shadloui, and we did not have funds left to sign him. This year, I fought with the management to buy him at the auction. He deserves to be a part of the team."

The Haryana head coach further disclosed that the captain Jaideep Dahiya loves Mayank's skills as a raider and added:

"Everyone loves this young man. Our captain loves him a lot. He performed in a crunch situation. Such a performance motivates any youngster. Hopefully, he will play for India one day."

Mayank went in to raid 10 times and got tackled only twice. He delivered the goods for the Haryana Steelers when it mattered the most.

Manpreet Singh distributes sweets to reporters in Jaipur after mega achievement in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Haryana Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh has become the first coach in Pro Kabaddi League history to complete 100 wins. The victory against Tamil Thalaivas marked Manpreet's 100th win as a coach. Hence, he distributed sweets to the reporters present at the press conference in Jaipur. Manpreet also shared two other reasons for giving sweets and said:

"I told you I will give sweets to you if I complete 100 wins as a coach. So here they are. Also, we are happy that we won all 4 matches in Jaipur, and it is also Rahul Sethpal's birthday. You will have to eat even if you are on diet."

Before joining Haryana Steelers, Manpreet Singh worked as the head coach of Gujarat Giants. Under his coaching, Gujarat made it to the PKL Final in seasons five and six. Haryana became champions under Manpreet's guidance in season 11.

