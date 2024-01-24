"I get a huge boost when I hear our fans cheer for me" - Telugu Titans captain Pawan Sehrawat on playing in Hyderabad

Pawan Sehrawat-led Telugu Titans registered their second win of the ongoing PKL season after seven consecutive losses on Saturday (January 20). The Titans registered a dominant 49-32 win over UP Yoddhas in the 81st match of the tournament.

Skipper Pawan Sehrawat dished out a phenomenal performance, returning with 16 points. He made 12 successful raids, which included 13 touch and two bonus points. After the emphatic victory, the Telugu Titans captain credited the fans for believing in them and helping them end the losing streak, saying (via Pro Kabaddi website):

"The Telugu Titans fans have certainly helped us win this game. They have continued to support us even though we've not been up to the mark this season. I get a huge boost when I hear our fans cheer for me before every raid."

Pawan Sehrawat received great support from Omkar Patil, who stood out as the second raider in the line-up. Patil consistently bagged points for them against UP Yoddhas and returned with a super 10.

"We needed another raider to support me and we had that in Omkar Patil against U.P. Yoddhas. It's imperative for two raiders to do well for the team. When another raider is doing well, then I can also play freely and confidently,” the Telugu Titans captain said.

Telugu Titans go down to Haryana Steelers

The elation of the win over UP Yoddhas didn’t last long for the Titans as they went down to Haryana Steelers 30-37 in their next encounter on January 22 (Monday).

Telugu Titans started superbly but the Steelers fought back to win the game eventually. The Titans are currently at the bottom of the points table with just two wins to show for their efforts.

They will face Tamil Thalaivas in their next game on Wednesday (January 24) who are also struggling and are 10th in the table.