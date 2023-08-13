"I have very good memories with this team" - Gholamreza Mazandarani pleased to return to U Mumba as coach

U Mumba recently took to social media to announce their coaching trio for the upcoming season, which includes Iranian head coach Gholamreza Mazandarani, veteran international coach KC Suthar and welcomed back Jeeva Kumar in a coaching role.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Gholamreza expressed his happiness to be back at the franchise. Having coached the team a few seasons ago, the Iranian played a big part in unearthing talents such as Siddharth Desai, Surinder Singh and Arjun Deshwal.

"I'm very happy because this is my home," Gholamreza Mazandarani said. "I have very good memories with this team. And here is a big tournament of Kabaddi. Everyone wants to be here. This is a good chance for me because I am the only overseas coach here. I think I am very lucky."

He believes that even the coaching staff is a team in itself, and if that team combination is good, the players will also do well. Having previously worked with KC Suthar coaching the Iranian national side, the pair's signing might prove to be a masterstroke for U Mumba.

"I think this is also a team. Coaches and managers - we are also team," explained Gholamreza Mazandarani. "If our team combination is good then that team combination in ground also will be very good. I hope this team work is very good because Mr Suthar is a good man and I worked with him before in Iran for national team. Jeeva also very good person and good mentality. He can help us in defense side and we can all together we can improve the team I hope."

"I am always focused on younger players" - Gholamreza Mazandarani hopes to plan for U Mumba's future

Earlier, U Mumba CEO Suhail Chandhok had said that the team had scouted some talented NYPs this season, who could fit into the starting seven of any side. Speaking about the inclusion of young players in the team, Gholamreza revealed how his thinking process aligns with the CEO's.

"My opinion is also the same. I am always focused on younger players," revealed Gholamreza Mazandarani. "Because they are full of energy. They want to improve. They want to make a big name. And they want to earn everything. So my opinion, my idea is also same. We are focused on young players more time. And they can help us because we have a long plan. We don't think about this season only. We are looking at the future."

Lastly, as a message to the U Mumba's die-hard fan-base, fondly known as the Mandali, the Iranian head coach thanked them for their support and hoped that they would continue the same in the coming times.

"First thank you because they support me always. And then we need their support again for this season," Gholamreza Mazandarani said. "Wait and support us and believe in us. We can make a strong team and we can come back stronger than last season. But when the team is new, we need the time to make a good combination. Then we will be back on the mat stronger than yesterday."

All eyes will be on the U Mumba management at the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction, with the side having many positions to fill. They have retained some talented Elite Players in Surinder Singh, Rinku, Jai Bhagwan and Heiderali Ekrami.