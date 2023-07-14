"I've seen it in teams like CSK and Mumbai Indians" - U Mumba CEO Suhail Chandhok replicates a family-like culture in the team

Newly appointed CEO of U Mumba, Suhail Chandhok, has had a rollercoaster ride ever since he took on the mantle from Supratik Sen. With Chandhok at the helm, U Mumba seems to be entering into a new era filled with fearlessness, warm team culture and a fresh mindset.

The 35-year-old's first outing as CEO was at the Global Chess League, where upGrad Mumba Masters finished second in a tightly-contested final.

Chandhok, who is also deeply involved with the Yuva Kabaddi Series, aims to grow a grassroots-level programme that can produce world-class superstars. With fresh legs being the need of the hour in kabaddi, YKS will, in all likeliness, fulfill that.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Chandhok recounted his experience heading the U Mumba ship at the Global Chess League. Although not as familiar with the sport, he immersed himself into a world filled with pawns, bishops and knights.

"Yeah, it's been quite amazing. I think it would have been awesome to start with a sport that I was more familiar with. The most ironic part is - of all the sports that I've played and dug into over the years, is the one sport that I didn't do is perhaps chess and it started with that. So that's how I guess when you do something you're thrown into the deep end and it's the best way to learn."

Despite finishing as runners-up, Chandhok was pleased with the U Mumba team making it to their first final in eight years. The last appearance came in the third edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

"I think we came up trumps there, really really proud of what we did in the Global Chess League. Not just the result - in finishing runners-up, I think as a first final for U Mumbai in eight years, it was a fantastic result. But I think the way we went about business and we were remembered as the most well-knit team."

Team culture is of supreme importance to Chandhok, who has emphasized repeatedly on how important it is to get players to feel like they are a part of a family - similar to what can be seen in the camps of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

"Everyone was talking about how we came together as a family and I think it was very visible to everyone. And that was a culture I spoke of when I took on this role in January. The one thing I wanted to do was bring team culture in.

"I've grown up around team sport. I've seen it with teams like CSK and Mumbai Indians. For me, it's the one ethos that was a non-negotiable. So the biggest challenge was going to be in an individual sport, how do you bring team culture. And I'm glad that I can proudly say we achieved that and hopefully we can replicate that with table tennis as well."

Suhail Chandhok impressed with U Mumba's NYP signings for Season 10

All eyes will be on Chandhok as U Mumba gear up for Pro Kabaddi Season 10. With the past few seasons not having gone the MumBoys' way, Chandhok's appointment will come as a breath of fresh air to rejuvenate the franchise.

A notable fact is that none of U Mumba's Season 9 players have made it even to the shortlist for the Asian Games kabaddi squad, let alone the final team. Chandhok hopes that they can change this around in the upcoming season.

"I think that's the hope (getting a few national players in the team). We're building new processes. There are going to be building blocks. There will be learnings along the way. There will be things that we push the boundaries on. There will be amazing results along the way as well. But it's a process."

U Mumba's CEO does not have his eyes set on the next few years but wants to put together a system in place for the next 5 to 10 years.

"We are developing a process that's a long-term process. I don't have an eye on just this year for Kabaddi in particular. I want to grow something that's the next five years, next ten years."

U Mumba has been pretty active during the off-season and has signed a few NYPs as well, who according to Chandhok, can already fit into a starting seven of any franchise.

"There will be a few plans that are revealed over the next few months. We've already signed a few NYPs who are very, very talented from across the country. That itself will give a few indications of what our plans are. These are guys, to me, who already fit into a starting seven of a franchise. So for me to get that kind of caliber is very important."

Having been involved in the Yuva Kabaddi Series, Chandhok believes that there is a plethora of exciting talent in the country and it is the responsibility of the teams to grow and nurture that talent.

"Having a series like the Yuva Kabaddi series, where I've been involved in a long-term capacity, you understand that there's so much youth talent - and it's your responsibility to grow youth talent from across the country. Honestly, we have talent from Kashmir to Kanyakumari."

Chandhok emphasized on the kabaddi talent all across the country, right from Maharashtra to the south apart from Haryana, which has long been considered to produce the best players.

"It's not just the belt of Haryana. Maharashtra has unbelievable talent. Tamil Nadu has incredible talent. Karnataka, Telangana. Why are we not going there? It just takes extra work. And I love this part of it. I am a sports nut. And to me, this is my jam. So, you know, I'm very, very happy to be doing it."

A proper sports fanatic, Chandhok finds enjoyment in his work, which sometimes comes at the cost of his sleep. He signs off by saying that he hopes he can put smiles on the fans' faces.

"As much as everyone keeps asking me when I actually sleep, to me, when you love work, all the rest can go around it. Because the work is something that is an extension of you. So hopefully I can keep bringing that element. And maybe we'll keep putting smiles on everyone's faces and keep the results coming too."

U Mumba's table tennis franchise - U Mumba TT - will begin their campaign at the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 on July 14 as they take on the Bengaluru Smashers. Having one of the strongest squads on paper, U Mumba TT will be hoping to convert it into an exhilirating performance and get their maiden UTT title.

