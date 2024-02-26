Former UP Yoddhas captain Rishank Devadiga made his predictions for the Pro Kabaddi 2023/24 finalists before the playoffs. In Devadiga's view, the top two teams of the points table, namely Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan, will battle in the summit clash.

The playoffs round of PKL 10 will begin tonight (February 26) in Hyderabad. Former champions Dabang Delhi KC will take on three-time winners Patna Pirates in Eliminator 1, which will be followed by a clash between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers in Eliminator 2.

The winner of the Delhi vs Patna match will take on tabletoppers Puneri Paltan in the first semifinal match on February 28, and the winner of the Gujarat vs Haryana Eliminator will clash against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second semifinal on the same night.

Speaking on a special show on Star Sports ahead of PKL 10, Rishank Devadiga answered the question about the probable finalists of the season, saying:

"Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. I think these two teams will play the final."

Notably, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan competed in the PKL 9 final as well. Jaipur emerged victorious in that game to win their second Pro Kabaddi League championship.

Will Rishank Devadiga's prediction for PKL 10 final prove accurate?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24 playoffs will start tonight at 8 pm IST. Generally, the top two teams of the points table make it to the final, but back in Season 5, Patna Pirates had won only 10 out of their 22 league-round matches. Still, they beat Haryana Steelers in the Eliminator, Bengal Warriors in Qualifier and Gujarat Giants in the final to become the champions.

It will be interesting to see if Rishank Devadiga's prediction proves to be correct or not. The final match of PKL 10 will be held in Hyderabad on March 1.

