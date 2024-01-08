"I thought there wasn't much scope for me in football"- Harsh Lad opens up on journey to PKL, his idols and desire to tackle Pardeep Narwal

Harsh Lad joined the Bengal Warriors as a last-minute replacement for Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. However, the left corner defender impressed straightaway by scoring eight tackle points in his first match for Bengal against U Mumba.

The young defender started his PKL journey with Puneri Paltan last season, but he remained unsold at the PKL 10 Auction. An injury to Nitin Rawal allowed Harsh a place in the Bengal Warriors squad.

Sportskeeda recently caught up with Lad for an exclusive chat, where he spoke about his journey, his idols and the raider he wants to tackle in Pro Kabaddi. Here are the excerpts:

Excerpts from Harsh Lad's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda

Q. Tell us about your kabaddi journey.

Harsh Lad: I started playing at the age of 14. I used to play football before, but my father was a kabaddi player. He played at the district level. I started playing kabaddi after watching him play. My father was my first coach. Then, I joined a club.

There wasn't a big platform like PKL in the past. Once PKL came around, we got a platform. So, I started working hard on my game. Through National Games, I made it to the PKL.

Q. You said you used to play football before. How and when did you make up your mind about switching to kabaddi?

Harsh Lad: I thought there wasn't much scope for me in football in India. My father would take me to kabaddi matches. While watching those games, I became a fan of the sport, and slowly I started playing.

Q. You have been watching PKL since the first season. Which player inspired you the most?

Harsh Lad: Girish Ernak and Fazel Atrachali. I like their defense style. Fazel is like a wall. Even Girish Ernak is like a wall. I like both defenders a lot.

Q. Your life changed quickly because you weren't picked in the auction but then you got selected as a replacement. How did it feel?

Harsh Lad: I was unhappy when I was not selected in the auction. But then, I got a chance as a replacement. I want to prove myself and I am doing that.

Q. Have you played with any of the current Bengal Warriors players before?

Harsh Lad: Yes, Shubham Shinde is in the Maharashtra team. There are other Maharashtra players also. So, I have a good bonding with them.

I have also played under Prashant sir (Bengal Warriors assistant coach) for Union Bank of India. He had seen my game before.

Last year, when the state-level tournaments happened in Maharashtra, I was the top defender in all three competitions. He had seen that, and now he has given me a chance. Prashant sir has played a big role in my career.

Q. Bengal Warriors started the season with victories but they have been inconsistent of late. What do you think the team needs to do?

Harsh Lad: See, this is a sport. Winning and losing is a part of the game. We will make a comeback.

Q. Tell us about your partnership with Vaibhav Garje.

Harsh Lad: We have played together before. We have played for Union Bank of India team. The bonding has always been there. And there is banter here and there, which helps our bond more.

Q. Do you have any personal goals in PKL 10?

Harsh: Yes, I want to upgrade my category. I am in Category 'C'. I want to come in Category 'A'. I will try my 100% for that. I will give my 100% for the team also and try to help my team become the champions.

Q. Have you thought about playing for India at multi-nation tournaments?

Harsh: Every player dreams to represent his country. Even I dream to play for India one day. I want to do it as soon as possible.

Q. You said that Girish Ernak is your idol. He was the left corner for Bengal Warriors last season. This season, you are playing that role. How does it feel that you have replaced him in a way at the Bengal Warriors?

Harsh: This is a sport. He has gone to another good team. It does not make any major difference.

Q. Who is the one raider whom you wish to tackle in the upcoming matches?

Harsh Lad: I want to tackle all raiders. But if you ask me one name, then it's Pardeep Narwal.