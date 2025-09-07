"I want to tell this to all 12 teams"- Telugu Titans coach sends bold message to Pro Kabaddi 2025 franchises after his team's 2nd win

Telugu Titans head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda has sent a bold message to all teams in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after his team defeated the Bengal Warriorz. The Titans coach said that his team is not weaker than any of the teams playing in the tournament.

On September 7, the Telugu Titans recorded their second consecutive win of the tournament by defeating the Bengal Warriorz by 44-34. After the match, the Titans' coach was asked if his team can continue their form when they take on the high-flying U Mumba team in their next match.

Replying to the query at the post-match press conference, Krishan Kumar Hooda said:

"I want to tell this to all 12 teams. My team is not weaker than any other team. You say we are not stronger than some team, but I say we are not weaker than any of the teams."

The Titans' squad is full of youngsters. New players like Chetan Sahu and Avi Duhan have been quite impressive in the defense. Explaining how he brings the best out of his young talents, coach Hooda stated:

"I give my young players the example of Chinese gymnasts. Those 16-year-old gymnasts are winning gold medals in the Olympics. If you believe that you are the champion and senior players motivate you, I can tell you 100% these youngsters are not less than anyone."

Chetan earned five points against the Warriorz, while Avi finished with two points. Their contributions played a big role in the Titans' victory.

"He handles the team well"- Telugu Titans captain Vijay Malik ready for battle against U Mumba skipper Sunil Kumar in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Telugu Titans skipper Vijay Malik was also present at the post-match press conference. He was asked if his team was ready to face top names like Sunil Kumar and Ajith Chouhan in the next match against U Mumba. Answering the question, Vijay said:

"Sunil Kumar is a good captain. He handles the team well. Ajith is also a good player. We will work on our technique and prepare our strategies accordingly."

Vijay led his team from the front by scoring 11 points against the Bengal Warriorz. It will be interesting to see if he can continue in the same vein when the Telugu Titans take on U Mumba on September 10.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More