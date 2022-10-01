"If Girish becomes the Prime Minister for a day, he will make kabaddi an Olympic sport" - Pro Kabaddi 2022 star Shrikant Jadhav

Bengal Warriors players Shrikant Jadhav and Girish Ernak wish to see kabaddi in the Olympics one day. In a recent chat with Sportskeeda, both players said that if they became the Prime Minister for a day, they would make kabaddi an Olympic sport.

Kabaddi is quickly becoming one of the most popular sports in Asia. Multiple nations in the continent have their kabaddi teams in place. However, countries outside Asia still do not have a proper structure to enhance their kabaddi players' talents, which is why the sport is yet to achieve Olympic status.

During their appearance on Sportskeeda Kabaddi Hangout's Teammate Talks show, Girish Ernak and Shrikant Jadhav answered some fun questions. When asked what Girish would do if he becomes the Prime Minister for a day, Shrikant answered:

"If Girish becomes the Prime Minister for a day, he will make kabaddi an Olympic sport."

Girish Ernak said in response to the same question.

"I think Shrikant will do the same as well. He will take kabaddi to the Olympics and we would win a medal as well."

The two Bengal Warriors players also spoke about their love for Bollywood. While Girish Ernak admitted that he would love to spend a day with superstar Akshay Kumar, he perfectly guessed that Shrikant Jadhav's choice would be Aamir Khan.

"I think Girish would look to make two records in Pro Kabaddi 2022" - Shrikant Jadhav

Girish Ernak and Shrikant Jadhav then answered a question about the records that they would look to break in Pro Kabaddi 2022. Shrikant said:

"I think Girish would look to make two records. The first would be that in every match, he is the top defender, and the second would be that he should be the biggest match-winner for the team."

Girish added:

"I feel Shrikant would look to create a record for the highest individual points in a match."

Bengal Warriors will play their first match of PKL 2022 against Haryana Steelers on October 8.

