"It looked like they did not know how to play" - Dabang Delhi KC coach slams the entire team after embarrassing loss against Bengaluru Bulls

Dabang Delhi KC coach Krishan Hooda slammed his team after a disappointing show in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs. The defending champions suffered a 24-56 defeat at the hands of Bengaluru Bulls and were knocked out of the tournament on Tuesday, December 13.

Delhi sneaked into the Top 6 of the points table after registering a tie in their last league stage match against Bengal Warriors. They were up against the third-placed Bengaluru Bulls in Eliminator 1. Fans had high hopes for the defending champions but they suffered one of the biggest defeats in PKL history.

Commenting on his team's performance, Krishan Hooda said at the post-match press conference:

"It is hard to explain. I have never seen such a game in my entire life. Look at how the corners played. It looked like they did not how to play. Look at the covers as well. They have so much experience. This is not the way one performs. It was a very bad performance. I am not happy at all."

"If you see only today's match, then you can say we should not have qualified for playoffs" - Dabang Delhi KC captain Naveen Kumar

Dabang Delhi KC scored only four tackle points in the match (Image: PKL)

Despite having the likes of Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Dipak, Ravi Kumar, Anil Kumar, Vijay Kumar and Krishan Dhull in the team, Dabang Delhi KC managed a total of four tackle points against Bengaluru Bulls. The Delhi defense attempted 29 tackles, with only three of them being successful.

When asked if his team deserved to qualify for the playoffs, Dabang Delhi KC captain Naveen Kumar replied:

"If you see only today's match, then you can say we should not have qualified for playoffs. We could not match the expectations. We had such a good defense. We have never played so bad. Not a single player could give his 100%. You can say it is bad luck."

While Delhi have been eliminated from the tournament, Bengaluru Bulls have booked a place in the semi-finals. They will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers in Semi-final 1.

Poll : 0 votes