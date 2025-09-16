"It is a matter of the franchise"- Tamil Thalaivas assistant coach breaks silence on Pawan Sehrawat's exit from PKL 2025

Tamil Thalaivas assistant coach D Suresh Kumar has finally broken silence over Pawan Sehrawat's sudden exit from the team. A few days ago, the Thalaivas announced on social media that they have sent their skipper Pawan home and released him from the squad owing to disciplinary reasons.

After Thalaivas' post, Pawan shared a video on social media, saying that he has not done anything wrong. Pawan also stated that one of the members in the management had some problems with him.

At the post-match press conference of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls match, captain Arjun Deshwal and assistant coach D Suresh Kumar were asked about the Pawan Sehrawat controversy.

"It is a matter of the franchise. No comments," Suresh Kumar answered with a smile.

Despite Pawan Sehrawat's absence, the Thalaivas won their match against the Bengaluru Bulls by 35-29. New skipper Arjun Deshwal led the team from the front with 13 raid points.

"We have full confidence in our abilities"- Tamil Thalaivas captain Arjun Deshwal

New skipper Arjun Deshwal has enjoyed leading the Tamil Thalaivas in the team's last two matches of Pro Kabaddi 2025. He has led the team from the front on both occasions. When asked if captaincy has any impact on his confidence and game, Arjun said:

"We have full confidence in our abilities. Sometimes, the body does not support, but the confidence is always high. My confidence should always be high because I am the captain of the team. If my confidence is not high, then how can I expect it from others."

The Thalaivas have moved up to the sixth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 points table after the convincing win over the Bengaluru Bulls. The Chennai-based franchise have earned six points from five matches so far. Their next match will take place on September 19 against the Telugu Titans in Jaipur.

