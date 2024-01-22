JAI vs BEN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 84

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers meet Bengal Warriors in Match No.84 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Monday, January 22, in Hyderabad.

The title defense is on track for the Jaipur Pink Panthers as they continue to dominate at the very top of the points table. They have won all of their last five matches and are in scintillating form. The Pink Panthers have ten wins, two losses, and as many draws so far. Jaipur will aim to carry forward their unbeaten run.

Meanwhile, season 7 champions Bengal Warriors have come back strong with three wins on the trot heading into this clash. The Warriors are placed sixth with six victories, five defeats, and a couple of draws. They will be keen to strengthen their position in the top six with a win here.

Ahead of a thrilling contest on the cards, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between JAI and BEN in PKL.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head record in PKL

17 matches have been played between the Jaipur Pink Panthers and the Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi. The Warriors lead this battle with ten wins over Jaipur whereas the Pink Panthers have just six wins to their name. Both teams have played out a tied fixture as well.

Interestingly, the tied result came when the two teams met earlier this season. Bengal will look to extend their lead. However, the table toppers will certainly present them with a stiff challenge.

Matches Played - 17

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers - 6

Matches won by Bengal Warriors - 10

Matches with no result - 1

Last 3 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi matches

Jaipur Pink Panthers have emerged victorious in two out of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches against the Bengal Warriors.

Their most recent meeting came earlier this season which ended in a tie. Arjun Deshwal (6 points) and Shrikant Jadhav (7 points) top-scored for their respective sides.

Their last meeting in season 9 saw Jaipur decimate the Warriors in a brilliant victory. Arjun amassed 22 points while V Ajith bagged 12 points.

In their other encounter last season, an all-round display from Arjun (10 points), V Ajith and Ankush (5 points apiece) led Jaipur to a comfortable win.

Here’s a summary of the last three Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

1. BEN (28) tied JAI (28), December 7, 2023

2. JAI (57) beat BEN (31) by 26 points, December 3, 2022

3. JAI (39) beat BEN (24) by 15 points, October 18, 2022