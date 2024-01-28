JAI vs BLR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 93

The Jaipur Pink Panthers and the Bengaluru Bulls will battle it out in the 93rd Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Sunday, January 28, in Patna.

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are in tremendous form this season. They have won all of their last five games as well. With 11 wins, two defeats, and as many draws, the Pink Panthers are comfortably placed second on the points table.

As for the Bengaluru Bulls, their struggle to perform consistently continues to be their biggest concern. They have just two wins and three losses in their last five matches. With six victories and nine defeats, the Bulls find themselves in ninth position.

Jaipur will aim to claim the top spot with a win here, while the Bulls will fight to keep their hopes of making the top six alive. On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between JAI and BLR in PKL.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head record in PKL

The Jaipur Pink Panthers and the Bengaluru Bulls have played each other 19 times in Pro Kabaddi. The Pink Panthers have won nine games, whereas the Bulls have also won nine times, while one game ended in a tie.

Based on this stat, there is nothing to choose between the two sides. The Bengaluru Bulls pulled off a close win the last time they met earlier this season. However, given the form of Jaipur, this should be an exciting clash.

Matches Played - 19

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers - 9

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls - 9

Matches with no result - 1

Last 3 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi matches

Jaipur Pink Panthers have won two of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the two teams.

When they met earlier this season, the Bulls registered a narrow win. Bharat (9 points), Vikash Kandola (8 points) and captain Saurabh Nandal (5 points) were the major contributors.

The two teams met in the semi-final last season where Jaipur defeated the Bulls in a one-sided match. V Ajith (13 points) and Sahul Kumar (10 points) led the charge for Jaipur.

Their other meeting in season 9 saw Jaipur script a thumping victory. Arjun Deshwal scored 13 points while V Ajith and Lucky Sharma grabbed six points apiece.

Here’s a summary of the last three Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

BLR (32) beat JAI (30) by 2 points, December 13, 2023

JAI (49) beat BLR (29) by 20 points, December 15, 2022

JAI (45) beat BLR (25) by 20 points, November 30, 2022