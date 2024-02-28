JAI vs HAR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Semi Final 2

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) and Haryana Steelers (HAR) clash in the second semi-final of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Wednesday, February 28, at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Jaipur Pink Panthers finished second in the points table with 16 wins, three defeats and as many tied results from 22 matches. The Pink Panthers have four consecutive wins coming into the semi-final and will be keen to take a step closer to defending their title.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers sealed their maiden semi-final appearance with a win over the Gujarat Giants in their eliminator. They managed to win 13 matches during the league stage and will aim to enter the finals for the first time this season.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between JAI and HAR in PKL.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record in PKL

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers have played 14 Pro Kabaddi matches against each other so far. The Pink Panthers have an impressive record against Haryana, beating them nine times. Haryana Steelers have won just three matches against Jaipur with two games ending in a tied result.

When they last met earlier this season, Jaipur beat Haryana 37-27.

Matches Played - 14

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers - 9

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 3

Matches with No Result - 2

The last three Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi matches

Jaipur Pink Panthers have beaten Haryana Steelers in all of their last three Pro Kabaddi matches.

Their recent meeting earlier this season saw Jaipur emerge victorious. Arjun Deshwal top-scored with nine points while Bhavani Rajput (6), Ankush (5), Sunil Kumar (4), and Reza Mirbagheri (4) all chipped in with crucial points in an all-round performance.

In their other meeting this season, Arjun Deshwal led from the front with 14 points with able support from Reza Mirbagheri (7), Ankush (5), and Bhavani Rajput (4) as Jaipur beat Haryana.

When they last met in season 9, Jaipur got the better of Haryana. V Ajith (13) was the star of the show while Sahul Kumar (6), Abhishek KS, and Arjun Deshwal (5 each) played vital roles.

Here's a summary of the last three Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

JAI (37) beat HAR (27) by 10 points, January 17, 2024. JAI (45) beat HAR (34) by 11 points, January 3, 2024. JAI (44) beat HAR (30) by 14 points, December 5, 2022.