JAI vs TEL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 67

Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with the Telugu Titans in the 67th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Friday, January 12, at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are placed fourth on the points table. They have six wins, two defeats and as many tied games from 10 matches so far. The Pink Panthers are unbeaten in their last five games with four victories.

On the contrary, the Telugu Titans’ woes this season continue. They crashed to their tenth loss in their previous game. The Titans have only one win so far and are languishing at the bottom of the table.

As the two teams are set to face each other, here's a look at the head-to-head record between JAI and TEL in PKL.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans head-to-head record in PKL

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans have played against each other 17 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. There is nothing to differentiate the two teams based on their head-to-head.

The Pink Panthers have managed to beat the Telugu Titans eight times. However, the Titans also have eight victories against Jaipur. They have played out a tied contest as well.

This provides the perfect set-up for a thrilling encounter as the two teams go head-to-head again.

Matches Played - 17

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers - 8

Matches won by Telugu Titans - 8

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi matches

The last three Pro Kabaddi face-offs between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans have all gone Jaipur’s way.

Their most recent clash came last season, where Jaipur decimated the Titans to register a massive win. Arjun Deshwal put in a scintillating 18-point performance for the Panthers.

In their other match in season 9, Jaipur trashed the Titans to register another massive win. Arjun picked up 12 points while Rahul Chaudhari (8) and Sahul Kumar (7) also made vital contributions.

Their last meeting in season 8 was also a one-sided victory for the Panthers. Arjun bagged 14 points while Brijendra Singh scored eight points.

Here's a short summary of the last three Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

JAI (48) beat TEL (28) by 20 points, November 28, 2022. JAI (51) beat TEL (27) by 24 points, October 22, 2022. JAI (54) beat TEL (35) by 19 points, February 16, 2022.